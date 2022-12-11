No secret: Bagby, McClellan ready to jump into 4th District race

In what may be the worst-kept secret in Virginia politics, Del. Lamont Bagby and Sen. Jennifer McClellan — both Richmond Democrats — are about to launch a high-stakes battle for the Democratic nomination to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin in the 4th Congressional District.

McClellan is “very likely to run,” and will announce her plans early this week, spokesman Jared Leopold said Sunday.

Bagby’s announcement is imminent, and he has endorsements already lined up from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, according to sources close to the campaign.

Both campaigns already filed statements of candidacy at the Federal Elections Commission on Friday.

Publicly, they have been waiting for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who will set the schedule for a special election to fill the seat vacated by McEachin’s sudden death on Nov. 28, just three weeks after he won a fourth term that will begin in early January.

Two other Democrats — former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, and retiring Petersburg City Councilwoman Treska Wilson-Smith — have been mentioned as possible contenders for the seat in a heavily Democratic congressional district, but haven’t declared their candidacies.

Two Republicans already have said they are running — Leon Benjamin, a South Richmond pastor who lost to McEachin badly in 2020 and 2022, and former Mecklenburg County School Board Chairman Dale Sturdifen, a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and retired Virginia State Police officer from Clarksville.

The 4th District includes all or part of 15 cities and counties, stretching from Richmond south to Greensville and Brunswick counties. The district gets about three-fourths of its votes from the city of Richmond, eastern Chesterfield County and eastern Henrico.

Once Youngkin sets a date for the special election, the Democratic and Republican 4th District committees will have to establish processes for nominating their candidates. The campaign window could be narrow because almost two months will be required before the special election to print ballots and provide 45 days of early voting.

The timing of the election will be especially delicate for McClellan, who represents a potentially decisive vote in the Virginia Senate for Democrats to block attempts by Youngkin and Republicans to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The U.S. Supreme Court opened the window for abortion restrictions, or bans, by overturning a 1973 ruling that protected abortion rights and instead gave the power to the states.

With the General Assembly about to convene on Jan. 11 for an election-year session that customarily lasts 45 days, veteran Richmond political commentator Bob Holsworth said, “She will be there [in the Senate], given the likely timeline for a special election.”

McClellan’s Senate district, which McEachin represented before his election to Congress in 2016, is heavily Democratic, Holsworth noted. “I don’t think there is a scenario that Democrats have to worry too much about McClellan’s seat if she were to win” the congressional seat.

Democrats aren’t so sure, especially with Youngkin in control of the election’s timing, and Bagby’s campaign is privately reinforcing those misgivings.

If McClellan were to resign her Senate seat while the assembly was in session, Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, would set the date for an election to replace her. The Democratic-controlled Senate did not adjourn after a special session in early September, as the Republican-controlled House of Delegates did, so the two chambers disagree about whether the assembly remains in session.

In a public compromise, Youngkin and Lucas jointly agreed to set a special election on Jan. 10 to fill a critical seat left vacant by the election of state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, to Congress to represent the 2nd Congressional District. Kiggans unseated Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in November.

Former Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse is the Democratic nominee in the special election against Republican Kevin Adams, a 26-year U.S. Navy veteran.

The election to replace Kiggans is an opportunity for Democrats to increase their 21-19 edge in the Senate to 22-18 — allowing a cushion in case Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, were to vote for abortion restrictions or abstain. For Republicans, keeping the seat would allow them to potentially force a tie vote that Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, an anti-abortion conservative, would break.

In the 4th District special election, Democrats are expected to hold the advantage, but the fight for the party’s nomination is likely to be a heavyweight battle.

McClellan, who sought the Democratic nomination for governor last year, is well-liked in Democratic party circles and has a reputation as a skilled legislator. She served 11 years in the House before joining the Senate in 2017.

“She’s very well-qualified for the seat, and it seems to fit her temperament and personality,” said Holsworth, a former professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University who has followed Virginia politics for decades.

However, he said the race against Bagby will test her grassroots support, “something that was lacking” in McClellan’s gubernatorial bid last year, in which she finished third.

Bagby, as chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, has a strong grassroots network and powerful allies. They include Stoney, a protege of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination but lost the election to Youngkin; and Nelson, a Black pastor who represents a big chunk of the majority-minority district in eastern Henrico.

“That would put McClellan in a challenging position,” Holsworth said.

On the Republican side, Benjamin represents the MAGA wing of the party, aligned with former President Donald Trump. He has yet to concede his first loss to McEachin, by more than 91,000 votes in 2020. That is why the congressman refused to debate him during the campaign last fall. McEachin won reelection by almost 74,000 votes in November in a nonpresidential turnout.

In a Facebook post on Thursday — the day after McEachin’s funeral — Benjamin wrote, “No matter what Party, I’m the only Candidate, being a former Democrat and Now a Republican and an Unashamed Blood-washed Spirit Filled Born Again American Citizen who can bring the concerns of the People to Washington, D.C.”

Sturdifen, 52, promised a different message than Benjamin’s.

“His message hasn’t changed and it wasn’t successful the last two times,” he said in a telephone interview on Saturday. “With my background and my experience, I feel I’d be a more viable candidate in the Congressional 4th.”

Sturdifen lives outside of the 4th District, but was born in Emporia and graduated from high school in Southampton County, which are part of the district. His mother lives in Petersburg, and other family live in the Richmond area. Members of Congress aren’t legally required to live in their districts.

“All of my relatives live in the Congressional 4th, so it’s home to me,” he said.

Sturdifen works as a field director for Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, but he doesn’t share the congressman’s public distaste for bipartisan cooperation with Democrats on issues that matter most in the district.

Those include better schools and facilities; expanded infrastructure, such as roads and broadband internet networks; jobs and training in high-tech industries, such as semiconductor chip manufacturing and installation of electric vehicle charging stations; and strong defense and foreign policy, including continued aid for Ukraine and movement toward “a negotiated settlement” in its war with Russia.

“Great things happen when people work together,” Sturdifen said. “A hard line on either side is never a productive thing or what’s best for people.”

“I work for Congressman Bob Good,” he added, “but I’m not Congressman Bob Good.”