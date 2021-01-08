'None of this lame duck': Northam will extend legislative session in the face of 'aggressive' agenda

The pandemic continues to rage. A promise to make strides on systemic racism and inequality looms. And he’s got just one year left in office.

“There’s none of this ‘lame duck.’ We’ve got a lot to do,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch Friday, just days before lawmakers convene in Richmond for their annual legislative gathering.

Virginia’s 73rd governor is pressed for time as lawmakers prepare to gather Wednesday for the last regular General Assembly session over which Northam will preside, one that GOP lawmakers want to restrict to 30 days. Northam called it an impossible timeline given the pandemic and Democrats’ “ambitious” progressive agenda.

"To say you can come in and do the work of the people in 30 days is just not realistic," the governor said, vowing to extend the legislative gathering by 15 or 16 days through a special session, unless state Republicans drop their opposition to formally extending the session.

"If they want to come in here and say, 'We want to do it in 30 days,' then I have the means and the plans to make it 45 days," Northam said. “I've had discussions with the leadership, and they know I'm not gonna sit back and collect dust for the last year I have.”