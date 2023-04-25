Conventions and primary elections are around the corner to pick nominees for some of Virginia’s 140 legislative seats — all of which are up for election this year.

Though Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, won’t face off in an election until November, their race is heating up with its first targeted ad.

Freedom Virginia has launched an ad targeting Dunnavant’s vote against a proposed Prescription Drug Affordability Board in this year's regular legislative session.

Dunnavant said she voted against the measure because she was skeptical the board would be effective.

In 2022, prescription drug prices rose faster than inflation — adding extra urgency for legislators who supported creating the board.

Carried by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, Senate Bill 957 would have established a board with authority to review sudden price increases on prescription medicine and set a limit on what pharmaceutical manufacturers can charge for them.

The proposal garnered bipartisan support in the Senate (with five Republicans backing the bill) before failing in a GOP-controlled committee in the House of Delegates.

The 30-second ad features Dr. Wendy Klein, a Henrico area internal medicine physician.

“I've practiced medicine for over 35 years, and far too often I've seen patients struggle with unaffordable medications,” she said in the ad. “I don't understand why Senator Dunnavant, who's a doctor, would vote against a bill that would reduce prescription drug costs.”

Dunnavant told The Times-Dispatch: "I did not support that initiative because there wasn’t enough evidence to show that it would be effective."

If the bill had cleared both chambers and been signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia would have become the eighth state to create such a board. As most states’ boards have recently been established, it’s still unclear how effective they can be, according to The Commonwealth Fund, a health care policy foundation.

Dunnavant also cited Maryland's board as an example of her caution.

The board was the first of its nature to be established in the nation, but has taken years to be stood up and running following administrative processes and pushback from the state's former governor, Republican Larry Hogan. Now that it is finally off the ground, proponents of the board remain hopeful for success, The Baltimore Banner reports.

Some opponents of Virginia’s proposed board argued the board could make Virginia less attractive to clinical trials and pharmaceutical companies.

When the bill first cleared the Senate this winter, Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, the board would “send the wrong message.”

Meanwhile, Freedom Virginia’s executive director, Rhena Hicks, thinks the message by Dunnavant and those who opposed the board was one prioritizing companies.

“Senator Dunnavant chose pharmaceutical companies’ profits over the health of Virginians and she offered no alternative plan in the face of what is undeniably a crisis,” Hicks said in a statement.

Though she voted against Petersen's bill, Dunnavant added that she has worked on helping with prescription affordability through her Senate Bill 1261.

With the passage of her bill, physicians will have access to patients’ health plan data so they “know what the cost of the prescription will be at the time it is written.”

Dunnavant said this can allow prescribers to be “aware of the idiosyncrasies of each health plan and the cost of the prescription so that they can choose the low-cost alternatives.”

Democrats now hold 22 Senate seats to Republicans' 18. The race in the new 16th District between Dunnavant, first elected in 2015 to represent Senate District 12, and VanValkenburg, who has represented the 72nd House District since 2018, will be one of the contests both parties target in the fight for control of the chamber.

The new district still encompasses part of Henrico County — an area she and her challenger both have represented — but the new district leans Democratic in statewide races.

Aside from district-specific issues, statewide and national debates around abortion, health care and education are likely to feature in the race between Dunnavant, who is an OBGYN and VanValkenburg, who is a teacher.

Close 01-29-1970 (cutline): Capitol is focus for women lobbyists' work during session. 01-23-1973 (cutline): Maybe a last look--legislative page David King, 13, looks at model of the State Capitol by Thomas Jefferson which soon may be removed from the building. 02-06-1962 (cutline): Byrd (left) and Del. Pollard view model of Capitol at Commitees' session yesterday. 10-10-1963: Capitol's lunch room. 03-13-1972: Inside of Capitol. 01-13-1962 (cutline): Virginia's Capitol early today, all ready for the Harrison inaguration ceremony. 02-21-1968 (cutline): Sign proclaims 'Fire Lane' along north side of Capitol. Parked cars are almost bumper-to-bumper, but Fire Chief is tolerant. 03-20-1964: Easter Sunrise service at the Virginia State Capitol 03-12-1974:In March 1974 at the state Capitol, Virginia first lady Katherine Godwin (second front right) unveiled a painting of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. The work, by Jack Clifton of Hampton (front), was presented by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution; it commissioned the painting in cooperation with the Virginia Independence Bicentennial Commission. Assisting Godwin with the unveiling were state Sen. Edward E. Willey Sr. of Richmond and DAR official Mrs. John S. Biscoe. From the Archives: The Virginia state Capitol building A look back at the Virginia State Capitol building in the 60s and 70s. 01-29-1970 (cutline): Capitol is focus for women lobbyists' work during session. 01-23-1973 (cutline): Maybe a last look--legislative page David King, 13, looks at model of the State Capitol by Thomas Jefferson which soon may be removed from the building. 02-06-1962 (cutline): Byrd (left) and Del. Pollard view model of Capitol at Commitees' session yesterday. 10-10-1963: Capitol's lunch room. 03-13-1972: Inside of Capitol. 01-13-1962 (cutline): Virginia's Capitol early today, all ready for the Harrison inaguration ceremony. 02-21-1968 (cutline): Sign proclaims 'Fire Lane' along north side of Capitol. Parked cars are almost bumper-to-bumper, but Fire Chief is tolerant. 03-20-1964: Easter Sunrise service at the Virginia State Capitol 03-12-1974:In March 1974 at the state Capitol, Virginia first lady Katherine Godwin (second front right) unveiled a painting of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. The work, by Jack Clifton of Hampton (front), was presented by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution; it commissioned the painting in cooperation with the Virginia Independence Bicentennial Commission. Assisting Godwin with the unveiling were state Sen. Edward E. Willey Sr. of Richmond and DAR official Mrs. John S. Biscoe.