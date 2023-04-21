A Richmond nonprofit wants to start making modular houses to help tackle the city’s affordable housing crisis by replacing aging mobile home units.

Project:HOMES will build a warehouse facility to assemble modular homes on the vacant lot at 112 Carnation St., a block and a half south of Midlothian Turnpike, just to the east of Chippenham Parkway.

“The warehouse will be a working lab for the production of modular and manufactured home prototypes,” said Mark Baker of Baker Development Resources, handling the zoning request for the nonprofit.

“Project:HOMES will utilize contractors and volunteers to produce affordable replacement homes for their clients in obsolete manufactured housing in the region and will develop new modular solutions for affordable single-family housing,” he said.

The nonprofit will make small, affordable mobile home units, which will be certified to meet U.S. Housing and Urban Development standards and are intended to replace aging mobile homes in the Richmond area.

They will be built by hand by Project:HOMES staff and volunteers.

The nonprofit expects to build about six units a year, and ship them from the warehouse to the sites where they will be placed.

Project:HOMES serves low-income individuals and families through its current programs making critical home-safety repairs, accessibility modifications and implementing energy conservation measures in their homes. It has undertaken more than 42,000 projects on more than 36,000 homes.

City planning staff, calling the project a “unique instance of a nonprofit specifically constructing modular dwelling sections for the use of affordable housing,” said it could play a part in the city’s push to expand housing opportunities.

While the Carnation Street site is zoned for residential use, with buildings limited to 25% of the area, it is immediately to the south of several industrial and warehouse operations.

Since the building will take up more space on the site, with smaller setbacks from the property line that the residential zoning dictates, a row of evergreen trees and a fence will shield the facility from neighbors.

The facility will only operate between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and overnight storage of material or equipment outside the building will not be allowed.

From the archives: Cloverleaf Mall, 1972-2011 Cloverleaf Mall: Before the opening Cloverleaf Mall: Opening day, 1972 Cloverleaf Mall: Busy first week Cloverleaf Mall: Upscale Sears Cloverleaf Mall: Twin cinema Cloverleaf Mall: Piccadilly Cafeteria Cloverleaf Mall in 1975 Cloverleaf Mall Community Room Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Tubas, 1985 Cloverleaf Mall: 1987 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Eve, 1990 Cloverleaf Mall: 1995 fire Cloverleaf Mall: Frederick's of Hollywood Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas, 1997 Cloverleaf Mall: 1998 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: New police station, 1999 Cloverleaf Mall: Regal cinemas close, 2001 Cloverleaf Mall: Sears closes, 2003 Cloverleaf Mall: Empty food court, 2005 County buys Cloverleaf Mall, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall sold to county, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall: One last shop Cloverleaf Mall: Closing in 2008 Cloverleaf Mall: Fenced off in 2010 Cloverleaf Mall: The walls come down, 2011 Goodbye Cloverleaf, 2011 Kroger rises from rubble of Cloverleaf, 2012