“The warehouse will be a working lab for the production of modular and manufactured home prototypes,” said Mark Baker of Baker Development Resources, handling the zoning request for the nonprofit.
“Project:HOMES will utilize contractors and volunteers to produce affordable replacement homes for their clients in obsolete manufactured housing in the region and will develop new modular solutions for affordable single-family housing,” he said.
The nonprofit will make small, affordable mobile home units, which will be certified to meet U.S. Housing and Urban Development standards and are intended to replace aging mobile homes in the Richmond area.
They will be built by hand by Project:HOMES staff and volunteers.
The nonprofit expects to build about six units a year, and ship them from the warehouse to the sites where they will be placed.
Project:HOMES serves low-income individuals and families through its current programs making critical home-safety repairs, accessibility modifications and implementing energy conservation measures in their homes. It has undertaken more than 42,000 projects on more than 36,000 homes.
City planning staff, calling the project a “unique instance of a nonprofit specifically constructing modular dwelling sections for the use of affordable housing,” said it could play a part in the city’s push to expand housing opportunities.
While the Carnation Street site is zoned for residential use, with buildings limited to 25% of the area, it is immediately to the south of several industrial and warehouse operations.
Since the building will take up more space on the site, with smaller setbacks from the property line that the residential zoning dictates, a row of evergreen trees and a fence will shield the facility from neighbors.
Mayor Levar Stoney, center, speaks in March about the "housing crisis” in Richmond. Behind Stoney are City Council members Cynthia Newbille, from left, Ann-Frances Lambert, Michael Jones and Katherine Jordan.