Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment made a point of doing it quietly, without making — or listening to — the usual sentimental speeches when a long-serving member of the General Assembly retires.

“I came in quietly, and I want to leave quietly,” said Norment, R-James City, who as leader of the Senate Republican caucus and for a time doubled up as majority leader of the Senate and co-chair of the Senate Finance committee, has been one of the most powerful – and at times feared – politicians in the Capitol.

“Politics is an old man’s sport and it’s also a contact sport. I’ve got a very competitive personality, and I like that,” said Norment, a senator since 1992.

“But I’ve been reflecting, I’m not un-self-aware … me and against you, my team against yours, and I want to win … but [it] can skew things,” he added.

He’s looking to spend more time with his second wife, Angie, and his two adult daughters and two grandchildren.

Norment, 76, is among more than a dozen legislators who have announced retirements in recent days. Many, like Norment — paired with Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover — were put in districts with other incumbents when the state Supreme Court imposed new legislative boundaries in December 2021. Norment’s departure means the Senate’s majority leader — Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax — and minority leader will leave the chamber in January.

Norment wants to get more involved in local civic issues in his Williamsburg hometown and to go back to teaching — for years, he taught political science and law students at the College of William & Mary.

He had to drop teaching in 2019, to lead the hard-fought and ultimately unsuccessful effort to hold onto the GOP Senate majority.

“The outline of that course didn’t change, but I swear, even in the last year, I put in two hours for every hour I taught, thinking what’s that precocious girl who sits in the corner going to come with to confront me with, what’s that nerdy boy on the other side going to ask,” he said.

“I did not ever want to respond to a question saying: ‘I’ll get back to you.’”

Giving up teaching isn’t the only price Norment paid for politics.

The messages and threats left in his mailbox during the bitter 2003 primary race against a conservative opponent who attacked him as too moderate shook his first wife, Mary.

“My daughter once came home in tears and said her teacher said I hated Blacks … she was crying, I was tearing up,” said Norment, who as a cadet at VMI had been among those arguing to admit Black students to the state military college, but who was one of the editors of a yearbook that included photos of cadets in blackface with captions that included slurs.

He has survived other controversies.

Norment’s relationship with his current wife, Angie Bezik, a lobbyist, was first publicly disclosed in 2015, after one of his clients in his law practice tried to extort him after obtaining emails between the two. The client, Christopher J. Burruss, was sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2017, Norment lashed back at an allegation by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, that Norment had a conflict of interest as a college faculty member who can decide the fate of higher education legislation. Norment said he obtained an opinion from Attorney General Bob McDonnell’s office eight years before, stating there is no conflict between his legislative role and his position as an adjunct law professor at William & Mary.

As for legislation, Norment said: “My daughters sometimes asked: ‘Dad, how can you vote that way, we know you don’t believe that,’ ” he said. “I said sometimes a leader has to do that, sometimes you have to compromise …

“The process doesn’t work unless you compromise.”

He had to compromise when he was elected leader of a fractured GOP Senate delegation.

“We had two caucuses, there was the Senate Republican Caucus, we’d been pretty much running it with Walter [Stosch], [R-Henrico][John] Chichester [R-Stafford] and me, and the Senate Republican Trust, the conservatives,” Norment said.

“But I restructured the leadership, bringing Mark Obenshain [R-Rockingham] and Steve Newman [R-Lynchburg] in” from the Trust, he said. “I’m not sure they trusted me at first, but we’ve worked together, we still work together. ... I am very close to Steve.”

Norment feels his most important accomplishments include working with then-Del. (and eventually House Speaker) Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, to restructure higher education funding, with a three-tier approach to better direct state resources.

He reached across the aisle to work with Del. Tayloe Murphy, D-Westmoreland, to create the state’s multimillion-dollar Water Quality Improvement Fund, the primary financing mechanism for projects that cut pollution from wastewater plants and other facilities.

He also pushed for what’s become a new approach to financing urgent but costly infrastructure: regional surcharges on sales and fuel taxes.

The first was in Hampton Roads, which is paying for expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and paid for widening Interstate 64.

“I got a lot of grief from Republicans: it’s a tax they said. ... I told them, we’ve spent years begging and whining and getting nowhere, it’s time for some self-help,” Norment said.

“When I drive on the HRBT past those pilings for the third crossing, when I see that third lane on I-64, I think I had something to do with that,” he said.

And finally, one other accomplishment:

“I was the one who started getting the Senate pages to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.”