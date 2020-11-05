Northam adds $1 million to budget for VMI probe, signs Marcus Alert legislation

“It’s not that he’s trying to do something different than what they want,” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said in an interview. “It’s just the ability to execute.”

The governor also removed a proposed budget requirement that would give priority to residents and employees of long-term-care facilities for testing of COVID-19 in order to allow the Virginia Department of Health “to rely on their current process for planning and prioritizing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.”

Assembly’s budget

Northam did not propose major changes to the assembly budget, which reflected a projected revenue shortfall of $2.8 billion because of the economic fallout from the pandemic. He had warned lawmakers against proposals in the House and Senate budget plans that would have set priorities for hundreds of millions of dollars in “contingent spending” if revenues did not fall further in the new budget the governor will propose on Dec. 15.