Northam adds $1 million to budget for VMI probe, signs Marcus Alert legislation

Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to budget $1 million for an investigation of alleged systemic racism at Virginia Military Institute, while cutting money for two transportation priorities of legislators in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.
On Thursday, Northam submitted a short list of proposed changes to the two-year state budget that the General Assembly amended and passed last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and public unrest over racial and criminal justice issues. He said his overriding concern remains the pandemic and its economic consequences for Virginia in an unsettled national political environment.
“These changes are important because the economic effects of COVID-19 remain unclear and much of its potential long-term impact will depend on events yet to come — such as the successful development and distribution of a vaccine — and possible changes to the pandemic response at the national level,” Northam told legislators.
“Both of these critical next steps are profoundly uncertain right now. Amidst so much uncertainty at a national level, Virginians and our economy must remain vigilant and takes steps to maintain financial flexibility.”
Northam also said Thursday that he has signed the Marcus Alert legislation sponsored by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, and Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, meant to reform how police respond to calls involving people in mental distress. The measure creates the framework for a statewide crisis response system named after Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018.
Northam also said he has signed a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, that allows judges to decide sentences in criminal cases, except when a defendant requests sentencing by a jury. Northam said the measure aligns Virginia’s sentencing procedure with that of most other states.
The assembly is scheduled to return to Richmond on Monday to consider the proposed budget amendments, as well as amendments the governor proposed to legislation adopted during the 60-day session, conducted under extraordinary conditions because of a public health emergency that prompted the House of Delegates to go entirely online for its meetings after the opening day.
The 10 amendments Northam proposed include a promised compromise between the Senate and House of Delegates to guide the establishment of an independent political redistricting commission that Virginia voters endorsed overwhelmingly in a constitutional referendum on Tuesday.
VMI
Most of the governor’s amendments propose new policy language rather than spending, but Northam added $1 million for what he called “an independent, third-party investigation of the culture, tradition, policies, and practices” of VMI, his alma mater.
“This is necessary to provide us with the facts needed to craft a path forward for the Institute,” he said.
Retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, VMI’s superintendent since 2003, resigned Oct. 26 under pressure from the governor’s office after a furor erupted over newspaper accounts of alleged racism against Black students.
The money for the investigation would come from a $303.2 million balance lawmakers left unappropriated at Northam’s request to hedge against economic uncertainty because of the pandemic.
Northam also subtracted $10 million for an extension of Nimmo Parkway in Virginia Beach and $2 million for construction of an aircraft hangar at the Accomack Regional Airport in the town of Melfa, which he faulted for bypassing the state’s process for ranking projects for transportation funding.
“These projects need to go through Virginia’s existing review processes that allocate funding to transportation projects,” he said. “These public reviews allow for full transparency by weighing different transportation projects against each other, but these projects instead aim to ‘jump the line.’ They do not warrant special treatment, and they should face the same level of review as every other transportation project.”
CARES Act funds
Northam also proposed amended language to give him greater flexibility in spending federal emergency relief money under the CARES Act, while following the priorities that the assembly laid out in the budget for more than $1 billion in aid that must be used by the end of December.
“It’s not that he’s trying to do something different than what they want,” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said in an interview. “It’s just the ability to execute.”
The governor also removed a proposed budget requirement that would give priority to residents and employees of long-term-care facilities for testing of COVID-19 in order to allow the Virginia Department of Health “to rely on their current process for planning and prioritizing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.”
Assembly’s budget
Northam did not propose major changes to the assembly budget, which reflected a projected revenue shortfall of $2.8 billion because of the economic fallout from the pandemic. He had warned lawmakers against proposals in the House and Senate budget plans that would have set priorities for hundreds of millions of dollars in “contingent spending” if revenues did not fall further in the new budget the governor will propose on Dec. 15.
The assembly backed off from including contingent spending in the budget, with the notable exception of almost $98 million for public employee bonuses if the state meets its revenue forecast for the fiscal year that will end on June 30. It also required the governor to propose a budget plan for teacher salary increases if “revenues are sufficient” to pay for them, as well as bonuses for state and state-supported local employees.
In his letter, Northam reminded legislators of his warning after the pandemic began last spring and crippled the budget they had just adopted.
“This budget includes difficult but important actions that reflect many months of the pandemic behind us, and that prepare for much uncertainty ahead,” he said. “While we may face tougher choices in the days ahead, the decisions we have made together in this budget place us on a course to manage our resources in a responsible manner.”
