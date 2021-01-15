Northam administration decries 'double tax benefit' for businesses in federal relief package

Conforming to provisions of the new law for individual taxpayers would cost Virginia almost $80 million over two years. The governor supports doing so, including a provision opposed by some Democrats that would expand the deduction of corporate expenses for meals, which Layne said could help struggling restaurants.

However, Northam opposes conforming Virginia tax law to provisions of the law that would allow businesses that receive money under the Payroll Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to deduct expenses that already were paid by tax-exempt federal funds.

"You get a tax benefit on something you didn't pay anything for," Layne said in an interview.

He also objects to the tax provision as inequitable because it would give a double benefit to the companies, many of them large, that received forgivable loans under the program that small and minority-owned businesses were unable to get. He said about 40% of businesses in Virginia, or 113,00 out of 250,000, received PPP loans, which were granted on a first-come basis.

"These guys got free money, and they shouldn't have gotten a tax deduction," Layne said.