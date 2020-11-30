Northam administration work group outlines path toward marijuana legalization

“We need to be robust in our data collection to be able to get the information that we’ll end up needing, and start before we actually have the legislation in place, in order to really look at what the impacts are going to be,” he said.

The group behind the report met virtually 15 times starting in July, discussing how the state might go about legalization and accepting public comment.

It included four Northam Cabinet members: Health Secretary Dan Carey, Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran, Agriculture Secretary Bettina Ring and Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne, as well as several other high-ranking government officials.

It also included representatives of key organizations, like the Virginia chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys and the Virginia State Police.

Disparate treatment

Not represented within the 23-member work group were civil rights or criminal justice reform organizations, or advocates dedicated to issues related to systemic racism in health or law enforcement.