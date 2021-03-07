Northam administration's statewide plan seeks to 'institutionalize' diversity at state agencies

Underwood said addressing the diversity of people the government hires is not enough; she said making sure workers are able to equitably advance in their careers and that the climate of every agency is inclusive is a key goal of the plan.

Broadly, she said, the plan seeks to weave the principles of equity into every nook and cranny of state government.

“Everyone talks about equity like they’re equity aficionados. There are so many soundbites about some diversity initiative,” Underwood said. “Few people know how to operationalize it. In Virginia, we’re actually doing something.”

Underwood, previously Old Dominion University’s diversity director, tapped former colleagues in higher education to help spearhead the plan's development. That includes Kevin McDonald, who leads diversity efforts at the University of Virginia. UVA hired McDonald in the aftermath of the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in August 2017 that shook Charlottesville and the nation.

McDonald explained that the plan is inspired by the Inclusive Excellence ideal developed by the Association of American Colleges and Universities. He said the ONE Virginia plan leaves it up to agencies to decide the metrics they’ll use to measure progress, allowing flexibility but requiring accountability.