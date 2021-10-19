Northam announces $2 billion investment with local, private partners to expand broadband

Virginia is partnering with local governments and private operators for an investment up to $2 billion to expand high-speed internet access to more than 250,000 homes and businesses, as the state uses federal emergency aid to close a glaring gap in opportunity for remote work and study during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that the state has received requests for $943 million in grants to fund 57 projects to expand broadband telecommunications access in 84 localities across Virginia. The state's share, drawn mostly from federal aid under the American Rescue Plan Act, would be matched by $1.15 billion in private and local government funds.

Not all of the projects will be funded this year, but the state expects to award grants by the end of the year to put Virginia in position to achieve universal broadband coverage for all parts of Virginia by 2024, four years earlier than the governor had hoped.

"Broadband is as critical today as electricity was in the last century," said Northam, a native of the Eastern Shore. "Making sure more Virginians can get access to it has been a priority since I took office, and the pandemic has pushed us all to move even faster."