Northam announces $79 million grant to expand broadband in 13 localities, including Goochland and Powhatan

Virginia has picked up the pace of extending high-speed internet service to 13 rural localities in central Virginia, including Goochland and Powhatan counties in the greater Richmond area.
A $79 million grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative will be used as leverage for an additional $207 million in local government and private investment to expand fiber-optic networks for high-speed broadband services in wide swath of the Piedmont region from the outer Richmond suburbs to the Charlottesville and Lynchburg areas.
In additional to Goochland and Powhatan, the grant, which Gov. Ralph Northam, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, announced on Monday, will accelerate expansion of high-speed internet service to the counties of Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson.
The grant was one of 35 by the state to expand broadband communications to nearly all residents of 71 localities by 2024. The new round of grants will be funded with $722 million from a combination of state dollars and federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed in March and the General Assembly allocated in August.
The grants will expand broadband access to more than 278,00 homes and businesses in Virginia. Northam asserted that the grants would get Virginia to 90% closure of the digital divide.
"Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care," Northam said in a statement on Monday. "It's a necessity for navigating today's digital world."
The counties are part of a partnership with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, based in Charlottesville, and Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, based in Nelson. Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, based in Fredericksburg, also are constructing fiber-optic networks for the project.
Northam announced the grants at a Goochland Fire and Rescue station near Hadensville, where he was joined by Warner, Kaine Spanberger, whose congressional district includes Goochland, Powhatan and Louisa.
Warner and Kaine are former Virginia governors, Northam noted. "That lets you know how much this means to the commonwealth of Virginia."
Warner, who was a telecommunications executive before his election as governor 20 years ago, called the push to expand broadband networks, "the culmination of many, many years" of trying to achieve universal broadband coverage.
"There was a lot of promise," he said, but "rural areas all over Virginia, and for that matter all over the country, didn't get the benefits."
Northam, who grew up in rural Accomack County on the Eastern Shore, said, "This has really been personal to me."
As the governor prepares to leave office next month, he said the state has expanded its funding of the telecommunications initiative from $4 million a year when he took office in 2018 up to $50 million in the current fiscal year.
But the biggest boost, about $700 million, came from Virginia's share of federal funds in the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in March with no Republican support.
Altogether, Virginia has invested $846 million in state and federal funds to expand high-speed internet service to more than 429,000 homes and businesses, and used the money to leverage more than $1 billion from local government and private industry.
"The original plan was to get this done in 10 years and we're going to get it done in six years," said Evan Feinman, broadband advisor to Northam. "About 90 percent of the digital divide will be closed."
(804) 649-6964