Northam announces $79 million grant to expand broadband in 13 localities, including Goochland and Powhatan

Virginia has picked up the pace of extending high-speed internet service to 13 rural localities in central Virginia, including Goochland and Powhatan counties in the greater Richmond area.

A $79 million grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative will be used as leverage for an additional $207 million in local government and private investment to expand fiber-optic networks for high-speed broadband services in wide swath of the Piedmont region from the outer Richmond suburbs to the Charlottesville and Lynchburg areas.

In additional to Goochland and Powhatan, the grant, which Gov. Ralph Northam, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, announced on Monday, will accelerate expansion of high-speed internet service to the counties of Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson.

The grant was one of 35 by the state to expand broadband communications to nearly all residents of 71 localities by 2024. The new round of grants will be funded with $722 million from a combination of state dollars and federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed in March and the General Assembly allocated in August.