Northam announces new leader to take regional spaceport 'to the next level' at Wallops Island

A retired U.S. Air Force general will lead Virginia Space into an era of expanded opportunity for commercial and defense rocket launches from state-owned pads at a regional spaceport at Wallops Island on the Eastern Shore.

Maj. Gen. Roosevelt “Ted” Mercer will become CEO and executive director of the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority on Aug. 1. He will succeed Dale Nash, who will retire after nine years of leading the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, one of four regional spaceports in the United States and a major part of Virginia’s hopes for economic development on the Eastern Shore.

“The opportunity to grow over the next one to five years is extraordinary,” Mercer said in a Zoom call on Thursday with Gov. Ralph Northam, who announced the appointment of the general to the leadership of the state-run authority, known as Virginia Space.

Virginia has invested more than $160 million in the spaceport to win contracts for commercial and national defense missions, as well as testing of unmanned systems. Under a new transportation funding structure approved last year, the state will contribute $21 million annually to Virginia Space, an increase of $5 million.