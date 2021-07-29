Northam, assembly plan to leave $800 million to $1 billion in federal aid uncommitted as hedge against COVID surge

Virginia could set aside up to $1 billion in uncommitted federal aid as the General Assembly prepares to decide next week how to handle the $4.3 billion the state received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The budget that Gov. Ralph Northam will propose would leave $800 million of the federal funds uncommitted, after rolling out plans to spend about $3.5 billion over the next three and a half years.
"It's the responsible thing to do," Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said Thursday.
House and Senate budget leaders say they want to push that number to $1 billion as a hedge against an uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic going into a potentially perilous fall and winter.
"We don't have to spend it all right now," House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said on Thursday.
The money can be spent through the end of 2024 - six months after the end of the two-year budget that the assembly will adopt early next year.
"We have plenty of time to appropriate those resources," Torian said. "We don't need to do it all in one fell swoop."
Looming over the deliberations is a potential surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the Delta variant that already has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse its guidance for people who have been vaccinated to wear face masks indoors or in close range of others.
"There's a lot of uncertainty about what's going to be happening with the pandemic," said Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who also is pushing to set aside close to $1 billion. "We need to be very conservative in looking to the future."
Torian emphasized that the assembly will focus solely on the one-time federal aid in the special session that begins on Monday. "It's not opening up the general fund," he said, referring to the portion of the budget that relies on state taxes to pay for core services. "We're not doing that."
Northam continued to roll out new spending plans with the federal money on Thursday, including $114 million in compensation for law enforcement officers and other public safety initiatives, and $111 million in additional financial assistance to college and university students.
The centerpiece of the public safety proposal is $62 million in hazard pay bonuses for a wide range of law enforcement officers, as well as a three-year commitment to boost compensation for state police officers to stop an exodus because of dissatisfaction over pay.
The state police package includes $20 million in this fiscal year for one-time bonuses of up to $5,000 each for sworn officers, as well as bonuses to address salary compression for veteran troopers and incentives to "recruit and retain qualified and diverse law enforcement personnel," Flores said.
It also includes $20 million in federal money in the first year of the next two-year budget to carry out the recommendations of a report due to the governor and assembly on Oct. 1 about how to resolve continuing concerns about lagging salaries for veteran officers compared to new hires.
Finally, as he did with pay increases for direct-care staff in state behavioral health institutions, Northam pledged to include money in the second year of the budget he will propose in December to replace the one-time federal aid with ongoing state funding.
"They really have taken a bold, bold move to address and ultimately solve the compression problem," said Col. Wayne Huggins, a former state police superintendent who now serves as executive director of the Virginia State Police Association.
The package includes one-time bonuses of $1,000 each this year for sworn sheriff's deputies and correctional officers in the state prison and juvenile justice systems.
Northam also is proposing $35 million to the Department of Corrections for COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment, $12.2 million for assistance to victims of crimes and $2.5 million for gun violence reduction programs in five regions of Virginia.
Earlier, the governor proposed money to expand financial aid for students at both public and private institutions of higher learning.
“The economic uncertainty of this pandemic has led many to question whether a college degree was still an affordable reality,” he said in an appearance on Thursday at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
Northam proposed to use $100 million in federal aid for students at Tech and other public institutions, and $11 million in tuition assistance grants for students attending private colleges and universities.
“Our administration has worked hard to make higher education accessible to every Virginian, and this targeted investment represents a significant stride towards that goal," he said. "Increasing access to financial aid will help create more equitable pathways to opportunity and put a world-class education within reach of even more students.”
The proposed allocation for higher education would come on top of $833 million that Virginia colleges and universities received in direct relief under the American Rescue Plan Act for financial assistance to students and other eligible uses.
“Virginia’s colleges and universities rank amongst the top in the nation, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that all Virginians have equitable access to these institutions, regardless of wealth or income level,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, chair of the Senate Finance Higher Education Subcommittee.
