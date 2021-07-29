Northam, assembly plan to leave $800 million to $1 billion in federal aid uncommitted as hedge against COVID surge

Virginia could set aside up to $1 billion in uncommitted federal aid as the General Assembly prepares to decide next week how to handle the $4.3 billion the state received under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The budget that Gov. Ralph Northam will propose would leave $800 million of the federal funds uncommitted, after rolling out plans to spend about $3.5 billion over the next three and a half years.

"It's the responsible thing to do," Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said Thursday.

House and Senate budget leaders say they want to push that number to $1 billion as a hedge against an uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic going into a potentially perilous fall and winter.

"We don't have to spend it all right now," House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said on Thursday.

The money can be spent through the end of 2024 - six months after the end of the two-year budget that the assembly will adopt early next year.

"We have plenty of time to appropriate those resources," Torian said. "We don't need to do it all in one fell swoop."