Northam, assembly set priorities for federal aid as Va. budget revenues soar

By then, Virginia lawmakers will know the size of a likely revenue surplus for the fiscal year that will end June 30. Northam announced Wednesday that state revenues soared by almost 42% in April, compared with the same month a year ago when the state's economy went into a partial shutdown in response to the public health emergency declared the previous month.

“Virginia is posting the largest monthly revenue increase in the 21st century this month, in sharp contrast with many other states,” Northam said.

“Make no mistake — this is the result of strong fiscal management and Virginians doing the right things to put this pandemic behind us," he said. "People are getting back to work, businesses are investing, and we expect this surge to continue in the months ahead as our economy returns to full strength.”

Through the end of April, state revenues were more than $2 billion ahead for the first 10 months of the fiscal year, compared with the same period a year ago, with every major source of budget money surging - income and sales taxes, fees on deeds and other court filings, state alcohol and lottery profits, and motor vehicle sales to boost the transportation trust fund.

'Sizable surplus'