Northam backs effort to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam threw the weight of his administration behind efforts to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Virginia, citing racial inequities in how laws around the drug are enforced and promising a meticulous regulatory process on the path to making it widely available.

Northam just a year ago appeared reluctant to embark on a legalization process, but on Monday, citing two studies by Virginia government bodies, said a path exists to legalize the drug in a manner that is safe, addresses inequities and attracts revenue to Virginia.

“Legalizing marijuana will happen in Virginia, and as it happens, we want to make sure that we regulate it properly and that we do it the right way,” Northam said during a call with reporters Monday.

If Northam is successful, Virginia could soon join 15 other states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana - the common term for many different varieties of the cannabis plant.

In a written statement, Northam added: “It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia. Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”