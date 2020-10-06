Northam cautions budget leaders not to overreach in face of COVID-19 uncertainty

Gov. Ralph Northam is cautioning General Assembly leaders not to go too far in trying to rewrite the proposed state budget in a special session that he called primarily to deal with a projected $2.8 billion revenue shortfall because of public health emergency with no sign of abating that has crippled the economy.
Northam, who is recovering from a COVID-19 infection with his wife, Pam, laid out his concerns about the budgets the House of Delegates and Senate adopted last week in a conference call with assembly leaders on Sunday evening before the two chambers move toward negotiating a final spending plan.
His concerns include legislative proposals that would spend much of the nearly $500 million cash balance that the governor proposed to leave at the end of the two-year budget. Northam saw it as a hedge against a further downturn in Virginia's economy and state revenues until the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.
Both chambers proposed hundreds of millions in contingency spending if state revenues don't decline sharply before Northam proposes a new revenue forecast and budget on Dec. 15, although the Senate didn't count its potential spending against the balance.
The bottom line
"The overarching concern the governor has is the cash left on the bottom line in the budget," Clark Mercer, Northam's chief of staff, said in an interview on Tuesday. "We didn't leave that cash on the bottom line to be spent and certainly not on things unrelated to helping citizens and small businesses get through the health crisis."
House Appropriations Vice Chairman Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, participated in the conference call with the governor, as well as a meeting on Monday between the staffs of the assembly budget committees and administration officials on how to spend more than $1 billion in uncommitted federal funds under the CARES Act.
"It's the role of the legislature to set spending priorities," Sickles said in an interview. "Of course, he can veto any item not to his liking."
Neither chamber proposed to dip into the state's reserve funds for new spending, but the House budget would reduce the $490.5 million unappropriated balance the governor proposed by $186 million. The Senate plan would reduce the balance by almost $9 million, but that doesn't reflect proposed contingency spending
"How much of the unappropriated balance - which is an historic amount - to use is the question," Sickles said.
Northam has not yet sent a formal letter to assembly budget negotiators because the two chambers have yet to act on each other's budget proposals or name members of the conference committee that will resolve their differences. The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee is preparing to act on the House budget bill on Wednesday as the first step to setting up negotiations.
Northam's concerns
However, the governor has outlined his biggest concerns about producing a budget that he is willing to sign without vetoes or amendments, both in direct comments to legislative leaders on Sunday and through Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne, who sent a letter to the chairs of the assembly budget committees last week.
"Without formally prejudicing the governor's formal written communication to you, you may expect concerns relating to the reinstatement of some unallotted items [that Northam had proposed to cut], language regarding the use of [the] Coronavirus Relief Fund and contingency funding," Layne told Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and House Appropriations Chair Luke Torian, D-Prince William.
Layne also noted that administration officials "were not given an advance review of what adjustments were made in each chamber's budget," even though he said the governor had given legislative leaders that courtesy in the revised two-year spending plan that he proposed on Aug. 18, the day the special session began seven weeks ago.
Mercer elaborated during the interview on Tuesday. "For us to be on the same page, we've got to have a two-way street in terms of communications," he said. "We need all parties to have the same goal of getting the budget to the governor 'ready to sign,' [so] as to avoid amendments and vetoes that will extend the budget process further."
Howell and Torian did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
49 days
The special session already has lasted 49 days - three more than the regular assembly session scheduled to begin in March - as the two chambers work without a procedural agreement on operating rules and under unprecedented circumstances because of the threat of COVID-19. The coronavirus already has infected four legislators, including two during the special session. After the first day, the House has met entirely online, while the Senate has met in person for floor sessions and some committee meetings.
Most of the work has focused on legislation to reform the state's criminal justice and policing laws, prompted by a summer of public unrest and protests that began after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis at the end of May. The two chambers are expected to soon begin conference committee negotiations to resolve their differences in bills adopted with similar goals.
The session also has focused on broader equity issues that have been magnified by the coronavirus pandemic, such as the terms of proposed moratoriums on housing evictions and utility disconnections during an economic crisis that has hit lower-income Virginians and racial minorities hardest.
Key differences
All of those issues also are central to the debate over the different versions of the budget. For example, the House budgeted $28.4 million to pay for its criminal justice and police reforms, while the Senate proposed to spend $11.2 million.
Budget negotiators also will have to reconcile the terms of the proposed eviction and utility disconnection moratoriums with legislation both chambers have adopted, as well as spending to support them.
When the session began, the governor and the assembly also hoped for help from Congress with additional aid or at least more flexibility in how the state could use $3.1 billion it received in June under the CARES Act to help pay for state and local response to COVID-19. However, President Donald Trump on Tuesday scuttled efforts to revive stalled negotiations over a new emergency stimulus package. He made the announcement on Twitter the day after he returned from hospital treatment for his own coronavirus infection.
Virginia has distributed $1.3 billion in CARES Act funding to local governments to help them through the crisis. The administration has spent more than $700 million but has about $1.1 billion left in uncommitted federal funds. It must spend them by the end of December under strict guidelines that forbid using the money to fill revenue shortfalls.
Mercer, Northam's chief of staff, said the administration has consulted extensively with assembly budget leaders about proposed uses of the money, so he was taken aback by attempts, especially in the House budget, to curtail the governor's authority to allocate CARES Act money or future federal funds without General Assembly approval.
"We were a little surprised at how prescriptive some of the budget language is," he said.
Sickles said the state has 84 days to spend the CARES Act money and plenty of needs to address with it.
"We need to have a plan to ensure we have effectively used it," he said.
Mercer said he expects the governor to accelerate his allocation of the funds.
"We remain committed to working with the General Assembly to get the money out of the door," he said. "The bottom line is we need to get Virginians the relief they've been waiting for."
