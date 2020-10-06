Northam cautions budget leaders not to overreach in face of COVID-19 uncertainty

All of those issues also are central to the debate over the different versions of the budget. For example, the House budgeted $28.4 million to pay for its criminal justice and police reforms, while the Senate proposed to spend $11.2 million.

Budget negotiators also will have to reconcile the terms of the proposed eviction and utility disconnection moratoriums with legislation both chambers have adopted, as well as spending to support them.

When the session began, the governor and the assembly also hoped for help from Congress with additional aid or at least more flexibility in how the state could use $3.1 billion it received in June under the CARES Act to help pay for state and local response to COVID-19. However, President Donald Trump on Tuesday scuttled efforts to revive stalled negotiations over a new emergency stimulus package. He made the announcement on Twitter the day after he returned from hospital treatment for his own coronavirus infection.

Virginia has distributed $1.3 billion in CARES Act funding to local governments to help them through the crisis. The administration has spent more than $700 million but has about $1.1 billion left in uncommitted federal funds. It must spend them by the end of December under strict guidelines that forbid using the money to fill revenue shortfalls.