Northam encourages, but will not require, people to wear masks indoors

The CDC on Tuesday walked back earlier guidance that said vaccinated Americans could opt out of wearing masks in most settings. Now, the CDC says that even those who are vaccinated should resume wearing masks inside indoor public spaces if their localities are reporting more than 50 new infections per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, or if the seven-day positivity rate is higher than 8%.

That includes most localities in the state, including all localities in the Richmond area, with the exception of Powhatan County, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker.

The CDC urged local and state health officials to examine its figures weekly and adjust local restrictions accordingly.

The Northam administration, which controls public restrictions in the state, has declined to impose new requirements on Virginians, and will instead encourage people broadly to wear masks indoors.

A Northam administration official said the CDC's new guidance would be confusing and practically impossible to enforce. The fast-changing local COVID-19 data could leave local health officials and businesses operating under new rules from one week to the next, and under different rules from one local county line to another.