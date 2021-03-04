Northam endorses Del. Jay Jones for attorney general over incumbent Mark Herring

Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday he is "proud to stand" with Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, in his bid to become Virginia's next attorney general and the first African American to hold the office.
Northam's endorsement comes as a high-profile snub of current Attorney General Mark Herring, who is seeking a third time against Jones, his opponent in a June Democratic primary.
"It is time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins," Northam said in statement. "He has been my partner as we have worked to change our Commonwealth. He also understands the deep scars of racism and will represent the diversity of our Commonwealth."
A political aide for Northam, Mark Bergman, said Northam has a long, personal relationship with Jones and his family, and a desire to see Hampton Roads represented in the Democratic ticket for statewide offices. Northam is from the Eastern Shore.
Virginia is electing its new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general this year; all 100 House seats are also on the ballot.
Like Northam, Mark Herring was involved in a race-based scandal in February 2019. After Mark Herring called for Northam to resign over the governor’s response to disclosure of a racist photo on Northam’s medical school yearbook page, Herring disclosed that as a student at the University of Virginia he had worn blackface while dressing as a rapper for a party.
Northam resisted calls for his resignation, which came from every corner of his party, and has regained popularity in the state, according to public opinion polls. It's unclear whether Mark Herring's statements at the time played a role in his decision. Northam, for example, endorsed Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is his reelection bid, though Stoney was among the first Democrats to calls for his resignation.
In what appears to be an effort to lay the groundwork for Northam's endorsement becoming public, Mark Herring had recently rolled out video endorsements from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and from House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria. Both are prominent African American leaders in the state.
Herring was at a conference and was not immediately available for comment.
Cassie Moreno, a campaign spokesperson, issued this statement: "A contested primary is the sign of a healthy Democratic Party of Virginia - and points to how we’ve been able to demonstrate the power of the office of Attorney General to make a difference for the people."
Jones announced his candidacy in July, becoming the first to enter the contest. Lucas, the Senate president pro tempore, was among his initial supporters.
Lucas changed her allegiance to Mark Herring after he announced in September that he was dropping his bid for governor and would seek a third term as attorney general.
Jones also this week announced the endorsement of former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, still the only woman elected to statewide office in Virginia. Terry was elected attorney general in 1985 and 1989 and lost the 1993 campaign for governor to Republican George Allen.
Jay Jones was first elected in 2017 to the House seat formerly held by his father, Jerrauld Jones, a delegate from 1988 to 2002 who is now a Norfolk Circuit Court judge.
