Northam endorses Del. Jay Jones for attorney general over incumbent Mark Herring

Northam resisted calls for his resignation, which came from every corner of his party, and has regained popularity in the state, according to public opinion polls. It's unclear whether Mark Herring's statements at the time played a role in his decision. Northam, for example, endorsed Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is his reelection bid, though Stoney was among the first Democrats to calls for his resignation.

In what appears to be an effort to lay the groundwork for Northam's endorsement becoming public, Mark Herring had recently rolled out video endorsements from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and from House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria. Both are prominent African American leaders in the state.

Herring was at a conference and was not immediately available for comment.

Cassie Moreno, a campaign spokesperson, issued this statement: "A contested primary is the sign of a healthy Democratic Party of Virginia - and points to how we’ve been able to demonstrate the power of the office of Attorney General to make a difference for the people."

Jones announced his candidacy in July, becoming the first to enter the contest. Lucas, the Senate president pro tempore, was among his initial supporters.