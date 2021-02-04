Northam extends legislative session, giving lawmakers more time work through hefty agenda

Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday issued a proclamation extending the current legislative session, using his powers to give lawmakers more time to work through their hefty agenda.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said that while the proclamation doesn’t have an end date, there is an” understanding” between the administration and legislative leaders that the intent is to create a 46-day session. In that scenario the special session would last from Feb. 10 to Feb. 27.
Virginia lawmakers are working through bills related to COVID-19 relief, criminal justice reform, the state budget and a number of other issues. On the table are also key priorities for Northam as he nears the end of his term, including marijuana legalization and the abolishment of the death penalty.
The state constitution calls for 30-day sessions in odd-numbered years. Northam on Thursday issued a proclamation calling a special session to give lawmakers more time. Northam made public his decision during an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in early January, after Republican lawmakers said they would not cooperate with Democrats to extend the session.
Northam called 30 days an impossible timeline given the pandemic and Democrats’ “ambitious” progressive agenda.
“To say you can come in and do the work of the people in 30 days is just not realistic,” he said. “If they want to come in here and say, ‘We want to do it in 30 days,’ then I have the means and the plans to make it 45 days.”
Northam said in a statement Thursday: “People across our Commonwealth are facing tremendous challenges, and they expect their elected officials to deliver results,” said Governor Northam. “I look forward to continuing our work together to move Virginia forward.”
