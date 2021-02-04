Northam extends legislative session, giving lawmakers more time work through hefty agenda

Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday issued a proclamation extending the current legislative session, using his powers to give lawmakers more time to work through their hefty agenda.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said that while the proclamation doesn’t have an end date, there is an” understanding” between the administration and legislative leaders that the intent is to create a 46-day session. In that scenario the special session would last from Feb. 10 to Feb. 27.

Virginia lawmakers are working through bills related to COVID-19 relief, criminal justice reform, the state budget and a number of other issues. On the table are also key priorities for Northam as he nears the end of his term, including marijuana legalization and the abolishment of the death penalty.

The state constitution calls for 30-day sessions in odd-numbered years. Northam on Thursday issued a proclamation calling a special session to give lawmakers more time. Northam made public his decision during an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in early January, after Republican lawmakers said they would not cooperate with Democrats to extend the session.

Northam called 30 days an impossible timeline given the pandemic and Democrats’ “ambitious” progressive agenda.