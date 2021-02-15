Northam gives assembly additional $730.2 million to work with in budget

"Our economy is rebounding and generating growing revenues to fund services that Virginians expect - from public schools to salaries for public workers and much more," Northam said in a letter on Monday to Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William.

The governor is expected to lay out his priorities for the budget to members of the joint conference committee that will be appointed to negotiated differences between the House and Senate spending plans.

"As the General Assembly has progressed, we have worked diligently together to address very important issues facing the commonwealth, and it is my hope we continue to do so during these next few weeks - and beyond," he told Howell and Torian.

Most of the new revenue represents "cash in the bank" that should be used for one-time expenses, while about $300 million comes from tax collections that could be sustained to pay for ongoing expenses, such as pay raises for teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees that will be negotiated by the budget conference committee.