Northam halts non-emergency admissions at full state mental hospitals; four have virus outbreaks

Gov. Ralph Northam will allow state mental hospitals to deny or delay non-emergency admissions if they are operating at full capacity, a move aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Four state hospitals have active coronavirus outbreaks, including one that has killed seven patients at Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Nottoway County. State mental hospitals have confirmed 232 positive cases of COVID-19 among patients and staff - including 79 that are still active and 153 listed as recovered.

Northam issued an executive order on Tuesday that would allow state hospitals that already are full the ability to say "no" to admitting people who haven't been found a danger to themselves or others by a court magistrate under emergency custody orders.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals and the individuals in crisis who rely on their services,” Northam said Tuesday. “This executive order will help ensure that our commonwealth can continue to provide high quality behavioral health care and treatment, while protecting the health and safety of patients and staff and mitigating the spread of the virus within these congregate settings."