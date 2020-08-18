Northam halts non-emergency admissions at full state mental hospitals; four have virus outbreaks

Gov. Ralph Northam will allow state mental hospitals to deny or delay non-emergency admissions if they are operating at full capacity, a move aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Four state hospitals have active coronavirus outbreaks, including one that has killed seven patients at Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Nottoway County. State mental hospitals have confirmed 232 positive cases of COVID-19 among patients and staff - including 79 that are still active and 153 listed as recovered.
Northam issued an executive order on Tuesday that would allow state hospitals that already are full the ability to say "no" to admitting people who haven't been found a danger to themselves or others by a court magistrate under emergency custody orders.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals and the individuals in crisis who rely on their services,” Northam said Tuesday. “This executive order will help ensure that our commonwealth can continue to provide high quality behavioral health care and treatment, while protecting the health and safety of patients and staff and mitigating the spread of the virus within these congregate settings."
The change potentially could divert about 970 people a year from state psychiatric hospitals, which operated at or beyond their capacity before the coronavirus pandemic but now have even fewer beds available because of the outbreaks that have sickened both patients and staff. The order will remain in effect under the public health emergency ends.
Four state hospitals were operating beyond full capacity on Tuesday - Central State Hospital near Petersburg, Catawba Hospital near Salem, Western State Hospital in Staunton and Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg. The entire system of state hospitals was operating at 98%.
Three other hospitals have been closed to new admissions because of COVID-19 outbreaks - Piedmont, Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Falls Church and Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville.
Executive Order 70 also would allow the state hospitals to work with private hospitals, law enforcement agencies and companies that transport psychiatric patients to divert or delay admissions of some patients to state institutions that already are operating at or beyond 100% capacity.
Those admissions include people with medical conditions, including COVID-19, and those who are intoxicated by drugs or alcohol and require detoxification before they can be evaluated for psychiatric conditions.
The order also encourages private hospitals with emergency rooms to consider patients' COVID-19 status before sending them to hospitals that may not have room to "isolate and treat such patients properly."
Julian Walker, spokesman for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, said private hospitals already have been working with the state on ways to relieve overcrowding at state mental institutions and develop screening guidelines for admissions.
COVID-19 has intensified the pressure on both public and private hospitals to sacrifice bed capacity to isolate and care for patients infected with the virus.
"I think at this juncture, we have to use every tool we have in the toolbox to relieve that pressure," Walker said.
The executive order does not change the requirements of the so-called "bed of last resort" law adopted in 2014 in response to the death of Gus Deeds - son of Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath. He attacked his father and killed himself 13 hours after being released from emergency custody order because the regional mental health agency failed to find a hospital to treat him.
The law requires state hospitals to accept patients under temporary detention orders after being found a threat to themselves or others. Northam's order would not apply to those patients, who represent more than 80% of those admitted to state hospitals under TDOs.
Deeds, chairman of a joint subcommittee studying reforms of Virginia's behavioral health system, said the executive order is unavoidable.
"I'm not happy about it," he said Tuesday. "I'm not happy about it at all, but I don't know what else to do."
