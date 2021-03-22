Northam has signed future ban on takeout foam containers

Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation sponsored by Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, to bar expanded polystyrene food service containers, often used for takeout food orders.

The ban will take effect in July 2023 for larger chain restaurants and in 2025 for nonprofits and small businesses.

Environmental activists say the lightweight containers are a key factor in polluting oceans and other waterways.

Carr said in a recent Facebook post: “It is important that we take responsibility now for the world we will leave our children and grandchildren.”

Maine, Maryland and Vermont have passed prohibitions on such containers, and a New York law takes effect in 2022.

“Our leaders have chosen to put the planet over plastic,” said Elly Boehmer, state director of Environment Virginia, in a statement.

“By approving the bill, Governor Northam has recognized what most Virginians already know: a lot of waste comes from things we don’t need and we know we shouldn’t use, such as foam cups and take-out containers. This trash ends up in our open spaces and waterways, where it endangers wildlife.