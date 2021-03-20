Northam hopes pandemic is in 'rear view mirror' by end of term; infection took his sense of smell

“Depending on your definition of normalcy,” Gov. Ralph Northam said, the Fourth of July could very well find many vaccinated Virginians enjoying the holiday much like they would have before COVID-19 wreaked havoc in the state.
Northam isn’t anticipating that Virginians will be able to toss their masks by Independence Day, but he appeared optimistic - like President Joe Biden - that vaccine supply and distribution would increase enough that by the end of May, a sizable portion of Virginia's adult population would be immunized against COVID-19.
“If let's say that five of us - family, friends or whatever - we've been vaccinated, I think it'd be fine to go have your Fourth of July or hang out or do whatever,” Northam said.
In the same breath, he added: “The challenge is going to be those that have chosen, or will choose not to be vaccinated, are going to be vectors [for new variants.] I think some of it is political.”
Northam described the central challenge to his administration over the coming months as getting enough Virginians vaccinated to reach herd immunity, which he hopes to do before the end of his term in January.
Northam, the nation’s only governor who is trained as a doctor, was also among a few that contracted COVID-19. And he said he is still feeling the effects of the virus.
The governor disclosed in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he has not recovered his sense of smell or taste since testing positive for the virus in September.
“I still can’t smell anything, but it’s been six months now, and so I'm not overly optimistic that it'll return,” Northam said.
“But you know, if that's the worst that happens, I can deal with that. And obviously people ... have had a lot more serious cases and close to 10,000 Virginians have died so I feel lucky to be here,” he added.
Northam also reflected on a year of COVID-19 in Virginia: He praised Virginians for largely abiding by the state’s restrictions and described his administration’s response as nimble in the face of crisis.
Virginia’s infection and death rates are lower than the national average, according to recent data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. About 12 per every 10,000 Virginians have died after contracting COVID-19, lower than the national average of 16 per 10,000.
Northam defended his approach to restrictions, which relied less on enforcement and more on Virginians' conscientiousness.
“I've always been more of a carrot and a stick,” Northam said.
“I've been pleasantly surprised that people, for the most part, have followed the guidelines.”
Asked about the disparate impact COVID-19 has had on Virginians of color and low-income Virginians, and whether the state did enough to offer relief, Northam said: “I don't know if you can ever say we've done enough, but we've tried.”
When COVID-19 tests first became available in the state, Virginians of color were underrepresented. Northam said that began to improve with targeted efforts like free community testing sites. He vowed similar focus for vaccine distribution, which has also been uneven according to available data, particularly at the start.
Northam has faced criticism from Republicans for not forcing schools to reopen sooner. Asked about his approach, he stood by his decision to let districts make those decisions on their own timelines - acknowledging the will of their teachers and students’ families.
“There's been some resistance, and that's why I had to kind of lean on the school systems,” Northam said. “There are a lot of families that are not confident with it and so we're working with that challenge.”
Northam, who found himself a political target of then-President Donald Trump over the COVID-19 restrictions he levied on the state, said Trump’s leadership amid the pandemic is among his biggest “regrets” and continues to affect the state.
The next hurdle, Northam said, will be overcoming political divisiveness that he says is leading many Virginians to delay or skip vaccination - similar to the way declining to wear masks became commonplace among some conservatives who aligned with the former president.
“If you compare, it's less of an issue [than masks], but I think there's still a lot of folks out there that, especially in rural Virginia, that politically feel that they don't need the vaccine,” Northam said.
The next frontier will be vaccinating children. While no available vaccines in the U.S. have been approved for children, trials are underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Northam said the state will seek to vaccinate about 70% of people under 18 to reach herd immunity - which will take targeted messaging to parents and overcoming the reluctance the state has seen among some adults.
Asked about his stamina, Northam said years in the military and a career in the busy hospital setting prepared him for this moment.
“This is kind of what I'm trained to do. People talk about timing and a doctor here during the pandemic ... Hopefully I've been able to do as well as I can for Virginia,” Northam said.
“I'm really hopeful that prior to my term being finished, we can put COVID-19 in the rear view mirror.”
