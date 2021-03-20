Northam hopes pandemic is in 'rear view mirror' by end of term; infection took his sense of smell

Asked about the disparate impact COVID-19 has had on Virginians of color and low-income Virginians, and whether the state did enough to offer relief, Northam said: “I don't know if you can ever say we've done enough, but we've tried.”

When COVID-19 tests first became available in the state, Virginians of color were underrepresented. Northam said that began to improve with targeted efforts like free community testing sites. He vowed similar focus for vaccine distribution, which has also been uneven according to available data, particularly at the start.

Northam has faced criticism from Republicans for not forcing schools to reopen sooner. Asked about his approach, he stood by his decision to let districts make those decisions on their own timelines - acknowledging the will of their teachers and students’ families.

“There's been some resistance, and that's why I had to kind of lean on the school systems,” Northam said. “There are a lot of families that are not confident with it and so we're working with that challenge.”

Northam, who found himself a political target of then-President Donald Trump over the COVID-19 restrictions he levied on the state, said Trump’s leadership amid the pandemic is among his biggest “regrets” and continues to affect the state.