Northam hopes pandemic is in 'rear view mirror' by end of term, says infection took his sense of smell

Northam, who found himself a political target of then-President Donald Trump over the COVID-19 restrictions he levied on the state, said Trump’s leadership amid the pandemic is among his biggest “regrets” and continues to impact the state.

The next hurdle, Northam said, will be overcoming political divisiveness that he says is leading many Virginians to delay or skip vaccination - similar to the way declining to wear masks became commonplace among some conservatives who aligned with the former president.

“If you compare, it's less of an issue [than masks], but I think there's still a lot of folks out there that, especially in rural Virginia, that politically feel that they don't need the vaccine,” Northam said.

The next frontier will be vaccinating children. While no available vaccines in the U.S. have been approved for children, trials are underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Northam said the state will seek to vaccinate about 70% of people under 18 to reach herd immunity - which will take targeted messaging to parents and overcoming the reticence the state has seen among adults.

Asked about his stamina, Northam said years in the military and a career in the busy hospital setting prepared him for this moment.