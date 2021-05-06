Northam hopes to lift Virginia's COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, will follow CDC guidance on masks

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use by 16- or 17-year-olds, and Northam estimated that about 63,000 have received it in Virginia.

The statewide survey by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs included 188 parents of children under 18 out of a total of 907 people surveyed April 6-23.

Out of 112 parents with children between 12 and 17, two-thirds said they would be very or somewhat likely to allow them to be vaccinated. One-third said they were not likely to have their children vaccinated at that age, and two people didn’t answer the question.

Support was strongest in the urban crescent from Northern Virginia through the Richmond area and Hampton Roads, where between 74% and 84% of those parents said they would be very or somewhat likely to have their children vaccinated at that age.

In the region that includes the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas, 60% said they would be “very likely” and 24% “somewhat likely” to allow their children to be vaccinated.

“When people say they have no problem with getting their children vaccinated, that’s going a long way,” Wilder said.