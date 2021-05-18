Northam issues order to clear unemployment backlog; settlement reached in federal lawsuit

With pressure mounting on the Virginia Employment Commission to clear a backlog of 70,000 disputed claims for unemployment benefits, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a series of steps on Tuesday to help the beleaguered state agency settle those cases and quickly respond to unemployed Virginians looking for help.
Northam's executive directive outlines a $20 million state plan. It directs the VEC to hire hundreds of people to adjudicate disputed claims and appeals for unemployment insurance benefits, shift state employees from other jobs to help do the work, expand a network of call centers to answer questions from frustrated customers and set an Oct. 1 deadline to replace a 36-year-old computer system that has handicapped the VEC's response to the unemployment crisis,
The governor also called on the state's congressional delegation to help boost the federal share of funding for unemployment assistance in Virginia, which he said ranks 51st among the states and territories "relative to what Virginia businesses pay in taxes."
"This action will address many of the issues that have caused delays and ensure that we continue to deliver relief to Virginians who need it,” Northam said in a statement.
The governor issued the directive at roughly the same time the state reached a mediated settlement of a federal lawsuit that advocacy organizations filed against the Virginia Employment Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess on behalf of five Virginia women whose unemployment claims have been in limbo.
Northam's office said the directive was not timed with the settlement, but U.S. District Court Judge Henry Hudson is expected to issue an order later this week that "will tightly track the specific plans" in the governor's order, said Jeff Jones, spokesman for the Legal Aid Justice Center, one of the four organizations that filed the suit.
Jones said the settlement requires the VEC to share data regularly with the law center and its partners "to ensure that progress is being made."
"Nearly all of the cases currently waiting adjudication should be resolved by Labor Day," he said. "We are pleased that the VEC now sees the need to take significant actions to address the adjudication backlog quickly."
Facing with rising indignation from members of the General Assembly and a pending legislative study, Northam defended the state's handling of an unprecedented 1.5 million unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic, which he said was sixth best in the nation and first in the Mid-Atlantic region.
"It is evident, however, that we must do more to ensure that Virginians’ unemployment benefit claims are resolved in a timely manner and that those who are eligible for benefits receive them quickly," Northam said in the directive. "VEC must have access to and mobilize additional staff and funding to carry out this critical role."
Senators want action
His action was timely for state legislators whose offices are overrun by complaints from frustrated constituents.
"We need results fast," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, told Chief Workforce Adviser Megan Healy during a meeting of the budget committee on Tuesday.
Howell and other members of the committee recounted their frustration with dozens of calls to their offices every day from unemployed Virginians who haven't been able to reach anyone at the VEC to resolve disputes over their eligibility for unemployment insurance.
"'I feel completely ignored,'" she quoted from one letter, attributing it to "Dave."
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said, "People tell me they've lost their homes because they couldn't get these unemployment benefits."
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission expects to complete a study of the VEC's response to the pandemic by November, but Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, made clear earlier this month that he doesn't want to wait that long for answers to problems that he said were "unacceptable."
McPike welcomed Northam's directive on Tuesday as "an important step to improving technology and staffing at VEC to support the reduction of more complex unemployment claims."
"Impacted families have awaited far too long in many cases for the help they desperately need," he said. "I applaud the governor for his efforts to make these much needed investments."
Healy, who will become Virginia's first secretary of labor on July 1, said the state has handled 1.5 million unemployment insurance claims since the pandemic began 14 months ago and paid $12.9 billion in benefits.
The state has paid more than 85% of those claims within 21 days of application, but she acknowledged delays in adjudicating thousands of claims over disputed eligibility for benefits.
"We're going to get this resolved soon," Healy told the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, hours before the governor issued his directive.
Fraudulent claims
In many cases, people won't be eligible because they were fired or quit their job voluntarily, as some admit when filing for benefits, she said. The VEC also has taken steps to prevent fraudulent claims - an estimated $59 million in Virginia since the pandemic began - by flagging claims from identical home, email addresses and bank accounts.
The advocacy organizations that have filed a suit against the VEC in U.S. District Court agree that fraud is a valid concern, but they say the agency has a legal obligation to respond to applicants and resolve their claims within a reasonable period of time.
Court case
"Nothing in our lawsuit says the people who are waiting are eligible for benefits," Jones said at the Legal Aid Justice Center, based in Charlottesville. "We're saying, they need to be told what the issue is."
Phone frustration
Much of the frustration senators on the committee expressed stems from the inability of their constituents to reach anybody by telephone to discuss their case, even when they are responding to VEC letters or messages about their claims.
"There are long wait times on the phone," Ebbin said.
Healy said the VEC already operates three call centers - one in South Boston and two in Southwest Virginia. The agency also has contracted with two private providers and is seeking bids for a third.
"We are working as hard as we can to expand our call center capacity," she told the committee.
Northam's executive directive strengthens that commitment, as well as the VEC's efforts to contract with a provider to hire 300 people to adjudicate disputed claims and appeals. He commits to increasing the number of cases adjudicated each week from 5,700 to 10,000 by the end of June - a 75% increase - and doubling it to 20,000 by the end of July.
Healy said the VEC has cleared 82,000 cases in the past three weeks, but it still has about 70,000 unresolved.
The agency also expects to adjudicate new claims and appeals by people who are seeking assistance through a separate unemployment program for independent contractors, those who lose their benefits by not applying for at least two jobs a week (a requirement that was suspended during the pandemic but will be reinstated June 6), and those applying for waivers of benefit "overpayments" under a new state law that will take effect on July 1.
The state also is racing against the clock set by Congress for enhanced federal unemployment benefits - $300 a week on top of the weekly state benefit - to expire on Sept. 4.
Virginia's unemployment insurance trust fund was running about $400,000 in the red at the end of March, but Healy said the state has repaid all federal loans it received to keep the trust fund solvent without increasing payroll taxes on employers. Earlier in the pandemic, the state estimated that the fund could reach a deficit of $750 million, but that didn't happen.
However, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Tuesday, "Virginia's unemployment system as set up to benefit businesses, not workers, and it has remained one of the lowest-funded systems in the country for generations.
"The problem was hidden by years of low unemployment and a consistently strong economy, and the pandemic has highlighted this reality," Yarmosky said.
