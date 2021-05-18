Northam issues order to clear unemployment backlog; settlement reached in federal lawsuit

Northam's office said the directive was not timed with the settlement, but U.S. District Court Judge Henry Hudson is expected to issue an order later this week that "will tightly track the specific plans" in the governor's order, said Jeff Jones, spokesman for the Legal Aid Justice Center, one of the four organizations that filed the suit.

Jones said the settlement requires the VEC to share data regularly with the law center and its partners "to ensure that progress is being made."

"Nearly all of the cases currently waiting adjudication should be resolved by Labor Day," he said. "We are pleased that the VEC now sees the need to take significant actions to address the adjudication backlog quickly."

Facing with rising indignation from members of the General Assembly and a pending legislative study, Northam defended the state's handling of an unprecedented 1.5 million unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic, which he said was sixth best in the nation and first in the Mid-Atlantic region.