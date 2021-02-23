Northam makes late push to boost state procurement from firms owned by women and minorities

"This is not a quota," he said. "This is just trying to create greater opportunities so that we can have the vendors that we contract with be truly representative of the people of this state."

Northam urged General Assembly budget negotiators last week to provide the nearly $1 million in funding necessary to hire staff in the new procurement division at the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and in the Department of General Services to make sure state agencies comply with the policies necessary to meet the annual goals.

"I urge you to make this a priority," he said in his letter to the budget conference committee on Friday.

Opposition to the bill has come from Republicans, but some Democrats also have voiced concerns about what Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, called "the unintended consequences" of imposing additional costs on public colleges and universities that could contribute to higher tuition rates.

The appropriations subcommittee amended the bill to delay its application to the Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Virginia health systems by two years - until July 1, 2023 - because of estimates that it could increase their procurement costs by up to $37 million.