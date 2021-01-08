Northam, members of Va. congressional delegation mourn U.S. Capitol officer killed in rioting

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, tweeted that "as domestic terrorists attacked the Capitol, Capitol Police officers worked to keep everyone safe, and one officer has now died because of this attack. My prayers and gratitude are with the family of this fallen officer."

Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, tweeted that the officer was "tragically murdered while defending our Capitol from insurrectionists." McEachin said he is "praying for his family and colleagues, and determined to uncover & fix the security failures leading to his death."

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who represents Hanover and New Kent counties, tweeted: "My heart goes out to Brian's family, friends and fellow officers at this terrible and tragic loss. Brian and the USCP put their life on the line everyday defending our government, our Capitol, and our Constitution. Thank you to our USCP officers."

Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, said Sicknick is the fourth officer to die in the line of duty in the force's two-century history.

“Our Nation mourns the loss of Officer Sicknick, who gave his life in defense of the People’s House. Congress stands united in our rejection of the violence that occurred this week, and I continue to urge the swift prosecution of those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”