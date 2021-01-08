Northam, members of Va. congressional delegation mourn U.S. Capitol officer killed in rioting

Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia members of Congress on Friday mourned the loss of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a Northern Virginia resident who died as a result of injuries he sustained in Wednesday's rioting.
Sicknick, 42, a military veteran, had served with the U.S. Capitol Police for 12 years.
“Officer Sicknick was killed while doing his job — defending those trapped in the Capitol building amid a violent attack on our democracy," Northam said in a statement. "His death is a tragedy, and those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“My prayers and those of the entire Commonwealth go to his family, his loved ones, and his fellow officers who work every day to protect the seat of American democracy from those who would seek to destroy it.”
Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, who said the officer was a constituent, called for Sicknick to lie in state at the Capitol.
"His murder multiplies the pain of this dark moment for our nation, and those who brought about this awful crime must be prosecuted and brought to justice," Beyer said in a statement.
“He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting those trapped in the Capitol amid a violent assault on our democracy itself. Like others before him who died in defense of the people’s representatives, he deserves to lie in state.”
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, tweeted that "as domestic terrorists attacked the Capitol, Capitol Police officers worked to keep everyone safe, and one officer has now died because of this attack. My prayers and gratitude are with the family of this fallen officer."
Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, tweeted that the officer was "tragically murdered while defending our Capitol from insurrectionists." McEachin said he is "praying for his family and colleagues, and determined to uncover & fix the security failures leading to his death."
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who represents Hanover and New Kent counties, tweeted: "My heart goes out to Brian's family, friends and fellow officers at this terrible and tragic loss. Brian and the USCP put their life on the line everyday defending our government, our Capitol, and our Constitution. Thank you to our USCP officers."
Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, said Sicknick is the fourth officer to die in the line of duty in the force's two-century history.
“Our Nation mourns the loss of Officer Sicknick, who gave his life in defense of the People’s House. Congress stands united in our rejection of the violence that occurred this week, and I continue to urge the swift prosecution of those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said on Twitter: "I will be praying for his loved ones. I'm profoundly grateful to all who put their lives on the line to protect others."