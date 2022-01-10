Northam moves to expand hospital capacity amid omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued an emergency order giving Virginia's health care system more flexibility to care for more patients amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained the state's hospitals.

More than 3,500 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, breaking the state's record set last January. Nearly 600 people are being treated in intensive care units, about the same number as the peaks the state law last winter and summer.

During a news conference - his first on COVID-19 since the recent surge started - Northam sought to temper public alarm. The governor, who leaves office with Glenn Youngkin's inauguration on Saturday, argued that although cases are rising, 68% of people in the state are vaccinated, blunting the likelihood of severe illness.

"We have to acknowledge that while the omicron variant seems to cause less serious symptoms, especially in the unvaccinated, it's also highly contagious. That means that even though the symptoms are less severe, if more people get sick, more people are going to need to go to the hospital. And that is what we're now seeing around the country and especially right here in Virginia," Northam said.