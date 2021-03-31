Northam moves to legalize small amounts of marijuana this summer

“The time to act is now,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. She added that the House also supports accelerating expungements and private cultivation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Change is long past due and it cannot wait,” she said.

Republicans in both chambers broadly opposed the legislation.

The accelerated legalization timeline is one of a few proposed changes to Senate Bill 1406, sponsored by Sens. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth; and House Bill 2312, sponsored by Herring.

Northam is also proposing an amendment to the legislation that may speed up expungements and the sealing of records related to marijuana crimes. The amendment would let agencies begin adjusting records as soon as they are able to, which the administration says could be sooner than the 2025 timeline that the legislature and state agencies had laid out.

Northam also proposes to let people grow their own marijuana plants at home. His amendment would allow four plants per household as long as they are labeled, out of public sight and out of reach for people under the age of 21.