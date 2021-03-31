Northam moves to legalize small amounts of marijuana this summer

Gov. Ralph Northam is moving on Wednesday to speed up marijuana legalization in Virginia, backing changes to the legislation that would do away with penalties for possession of an ounce effective this summer.
Northam will also seek to accelerate spending on public education campaigns and training for law enforcement related to the health and safety risks of marijuana.
These changes and more come in the form of proposed amendments to legislation approved by the General Assembly last month, which would have legalized marijuana in 2024, in tandem with the launch of a legalized market. The assembly reconvenes April 7 to consider Northam’s proposed amendments to and vetoes of the legislation.
Civil rights groups and some Democrats in the House have argued for weeks that continuing to penalize Virginians until the state can profit from marijuana sales is morally corrupt; and that it runs counter to statements by the party that addressing racial inequities in the enforcement of marijuana laws is the primary motive for the legislation.
They cited state data showing that, of the 4,505 people cited for simple possession since the assembly decriminalized marijuana last summer, 52% were Black and 45% were white, while Black people make up 20% of the state’s population and white people 70%.
Northam heeded their message.
“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Northam said in a statement Tuesday. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana — and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”
Virginia would not legalize sales until 2024, and the legislation would keep in place all current penalties for selling marijuana. Northam is proposing to allow Virginians to grow a limited amount of marijuana at home, but otherwise, the illicit market or out-of-state selling would be the only way people would be able to obtain marijuana.
During the legislative session, Senate Democrats backed legalization of simple possession of marijuana this summer, which was first proposed by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a candidate for governor. The proposal ultimately failed due to opposition in the House during negotiations between the two chambers.
That may change when lawmakers reconvene April 7. House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, signaled on Friday that they support the change to legalization this summer. In backing the shift, they joined seven Democrats who had withheld votes on the legislation during the session because of the three-year delay to legalization.
“The time to act is now,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. She added that the House also supports accelerating expungements and private cultivation.
“Change is long past due and it cannot wait,” she said.
Republicans in both chambers broadly opposed the legislation.
The accelerated legalization timeline is one of a few proposed changes to Senate Bill 1406, sponsored by Sens. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth; and House Bill 2312, sponsored by Herring.
Northam is also proposing an amendment to the legislation that may speed up expungements and the sealing of records related to marijuana crimes. The amendment would let agencies begin adjusting records as soon as they are able to, which the administration says could be sooner than the 2025 timeline that the legislature and state agencies had laid out.
Northam also proposes to let people grow their own marijuana plants at home. His amendment would allow four plants per household as long as they are labeled, out of public sight and out of reach for people under the age of 21.
He is also proposing to insert labor protections into the legislation. Under Northam’s amendments, the new Cannabis Control Authority would have the power to remove a company’s business license if it interfered with union organizing, paid employees less than legally required or classified more than 10% of its workers as independent contractors.
Per the bill the legislature passed, once marijuana sales kick off in January 2024, people would be allowed to possess up to an ounce. Anyone found with more than an ounce or less than a pound would face a $25 civil penalty. Possession of more than a pound would constitute a felony.
People would be allowed to share an ounce of marijuana or less with other people, as long as there is no exchange of money or goods.
People under the age of 21 would face a $25 civil penalty for possession of any marijuana, and undergo treatment and education.
Public use of marijuana would not be allowed. Driving with an open container of marijuana would result in a Class 4 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $250. Law enforcement would not be able to search cars based on the odor of marijuana.
As for the legal market, House and Senate lawmakers agreed to curtail “vertical integration” — the ability for one company to hold licenses for every part of the market, seed to sale.
There are two exceptions: The bill would allow medical marijuana processors to hold all five licenses with certain restrictions and a $1 million contribution to the Virginia Cannabis Equity Business Loan Fund.
Micro-businesses would also be allowed to vertically integrate. The new cannabis agency would determine how small those operations should be.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_