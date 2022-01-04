Northam: ‘My team has been working throughout the night … to respond to the situation on I-95'

Parker said VDOT worked to clear accidents and trucks, but not enough.

"We know that there were still an enormous amount of vehicles that were stuck for many, many hours, which we find completely unacceptable for those folks," Parker said.

Parker said that while VDOT has moved "a nice amount of traffic" off of I-95, many people can't move off the road even if VDOT clears the way to the exit, because their vehicles are out of fuel, they have broken down, they are stuck in snow or ice and need towing, or because they are trucks that require heavy-duty towing.

Dozens of stranded drivers took to social media to register the chaos.

“I’ve been stuck in my car on #I95 for 18+ hours without my insulin. Can someone please send help? I’m starting to feel very weak,” one driver tweeted to Northam.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was among those also stranded, but said he was not in any immediate danger.