Northam: ‘My team has been working throughout the night … to respond to the situation on I-95'

Hundreds of drivers were stuck along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 Tuesday as rescue teams worked to guide drivers off the road and road crews attempted to clear the icy roadway.
As of 12:26 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia officials say there were no reports of injuries or deaths related to the clogged interstate that left many motorists stranded in their vehicles overnight.
State transportation officials called the situation "unacceptable" and apologized.
"We really understand that people face very stressful, scary situations and we do apologize and we'll be taking an exhaustive look at this incident," said Kelly Hannon, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The state’s main traffic artery became clogged in both directions on Monday after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of Northern Virginia. By Tuesday morning, hundreds of drivers had spent the night stranded in their vehicles between Ruther Glen and Dumfries.
State officials were working to reach drivers with an emergency message blasted to mobile phones and through AM radio to connect them to support, and working with localities to open warming shelters for drivers who could reach them. They urged all Virginians to avoid Interstate 95.
Virginia State Police and local police deployed officers to go car-to-car to address emergencies and provide water, blankets and information.
“My team has been working throughout the night … to respond to the situation on I-95,” Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Tuesday morning. “State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers.”
Marcie Parker, Fredericksburg District Engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said on a call hosted by Virginia emergency officials that the plight of stranded motorists on the interstate is "completely unacceptable."
Trouble on the interstate began after snow began to collect on the region, and tractor-trailers became stranded, blocking the road.
“This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," Parker said in a statement.
Virginia emergency officials hosted a call later Tuesday about the situation on the interstate in which Parker said problems started when snow began to fall fast on Monday. "That was entirely too much for us to keep up with. The trucks and the cars couldn't make it up and down the hills because we had too much snow and ice out there."
Parker said VDOT worked to clear accidents and trucks, but not enough.
"We know that there were still an enormous amount of vehicles that were stuck for many, many hours, which we find completely unacceptable for those folks," Parker said.
Parker said that while VDOT has moved "a nice amount of traffic" off of I-95, many people can't move off the road even if VDOT clears the way to the exit, because their vehicles are out of fuel, they have broken down, they are stuck in snow or ice and need towing, or because they are trucks that require heavy-duty towing.
Dozens of stranded drivers took to social media to register the chaos.
“I’ve been stuck in my car on #I95 for 18+ hours without my insulin. Can someone please send help? I’m starting to feel very weak,” one driver tweeted to Northam.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was among those also stranded, but said he was not in any immediate danger.
“I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol,” Kaine tweeted. “My office is in touch with [the Virginia Department of Transportation] to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone.”
Incoming House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, urged the Northam administration to deploy the state’s National Guard to rescue drivers.
“They need to be activated to bring aid to those who need it and to help get the Interstate open again. The best time to do this was last night. The second best time is now,” Gilbert said.
As of midday Tuesday, Northam had not deployed the guard. Reached for comment, a Northam spokeswoman said the guard was on “standby” but that the state had the resources it needed on the ground.
“The issue is not manpower, but getting the people and equipment we have into the backup,” said Alena Yarmosky, the spokeswoman. She added that activating the guard was not an immediate process and could take hours.
“When the governor called the national guard on the afternoon of Jan. 6,” she said, referring to the U.S. Capitol riot, “they deployed the next morning.”
