Northam pitches $245 million for state nature trails, including new one in the Richmond area

Gov. Ralph Northam’s outgoing budget will include $245 million for outdoor recreation in Virginia, including the expansion of the state’s network of regional nature trails.

The money would support existing trails, and help develop new ones like the Fall Line trail, a 43-mile hike connecting Richmond, the town of Ashland, Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties, and Colonial Heights and Petersburg.

The trail denotes the area where the Piedmont plateau and Atlantic Coastal Plain meet, resulting in a number of rapids and waterfalls. The money would also support developing trails in the Eastern Shore and Shenandoah River.

“Virginia is home to a robust outdoor recreation economy, with 41 state parks and more than 450 miles of recreational paths,” said Northam, who made the announcement on Brown's Island in Richmond.

“Our natural assets draw tens of thousands of visitors each year, opening up countless opportunities for economic development across Virginia. This increased funding will make significant progress towards both preserving the beauty of Virginia’s landscape and ensuring that this critical industry continues to thrive for years to come.”