Northam pitches $485.2 million package for behavioral health with eye toward next budget

ARLINGTON COUNTY - With an eye toward the next two-year budget, Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a $485.2 million spending package to reduce pressure on the state's overcrowded and understaffed public mental hospitals, while building on initiatives the General Assembly has approved in the past two years to transform behavioral health services in Virginia communities.
The spending package unveiled on Wednesday at the Arlington County Community Services Board is designed to reduce pressure on state behavioral health facilities by pledging almost $224 million to hire and retain staff in institutions, including about $77 million that Northam is promising to include in the two-year budget he will propose in December before leaving office the next month.
“Every Virginian should have access to the behavioral health care and treatment they need, either in their home communities or in a state-operated facility,” Northam said. “The pandemic has led to increases in depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and other mental health issues in Virginia and across the country, which has added to the strain on our behavioral health system and the valued people who work within it.
"This funding package is a down payment that will significantly increase support for our state hospitals, community-based providers, and substance abuse prevention and treatment programs so they can best serve those who rely on their services.”
With more than 1,600 employee vacancies, five state hospitals closed to new admissions on July 9 because they lacked staff to care safely for patients. One of those institutions, Catawba Hospital near Roanoke, is preparing to resume admissions on Thursday, but will fill only 85 of its 110 licensed beds.
The proposed funding package would rely on a combination of discretionary funds and block grants from two federal emergency relief packages - the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted in March, and the Consolidated Appropriations Act approved in late December - as well as the next state general fund budget for core public services.
However, the General Assembly will consider only the one-time federal aid in its special session next week, not money promised in the next two-year budget for salaries and ongoing expenses, such as expanded crisis services in community programs for people with behavioral health disorders.
"We are using the [federal] money as a bridge, but we are committed to addressing it going forward," Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said in an interview on Wednesday, citing the need to help "staff working in desperate situations with patients in dire need."
The package also includes:
* $30 million in federal funding for crisis services this year and next year as a step toward long-term funding;
* $30 million for treatment of people with substance use disorders, as well as support services;
* $5 million for permanent supportive housing in Northern Virginia for people leaving institutional care or trying to avoid it;
* $4 million over four years for the new "Marcus Alert" system to rely on mental health professionals instead of law enforcement to respond to psychiatric emergencies;
* $2.4 million for personal protective equipment and infection control at behavioral health institutions, which suffered COVID-19 outbreaks that killed 25 patients and two employees last year; and
* $50 million in capital projects to improve water, sewage and ventilation systems at state institutions.
While much of the proposed federal funding focuses on the crisis in state hospitals, Northam also proposed $3.3 million to expand a pilot program with nursing homes to divert people with dementia away from state institutions, including Catawba, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Nottoway County and Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg.
The General Assembly started the pilot program with money in this year's budget, along with other efforts to divert mentally ill people away from state psychiatric hospitals and get them out of jails.
Northam's proposed package also would build on investments he and the General Assembly approved last year before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a public health emergency and froze more than $2 billion in new spending in the budget, and then restored last fall after a special session, to reflect a vastly improved revenue outlook.
The revised budget restored almost $95 million in new spending on critical behavioral health care services provided in communities through both the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which runs the state's Medicaid program for elderly, disabled and low-income Virginians.
The state is using $14.2 million to launch a new initiative on July 1 to give Medicaid patients alternatives to treatment in public or private hospitals, as well as supporting patients discharged from hospitals so they aren't readmitted. Medicaid will cover: assertive community treatment for people with serious mental illness to help them avoid hospitalization; a partial hospitalization program with day services for adults and youth; and intensive outpatient treatment, also for both youth and adults.
"It is to get people who don't need to be in our psychiatric hospitals into a less-expensive, more appropriate long-term care setting," said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and chairman of the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee.
The Northam administration has worked closely on the proposed plan with Sickles; House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William; Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax; and Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, a former longtime director of health planning in Northern Virginia.
Under the plan, Virginia would devote $246.6 million of the $4.3 billion in discretionary funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act for treatment of mental health and substance use disorders, including $45 million in this fiscal year and almost $77 million in the next two fiscal years to bolster direct-care staff at the institutions. It also is using $25 million in reserve funds that Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land already has committed to signing bonuses and other hiring initiatives.
The state also received about $70 million in block grant funds specifically for treatment of mental health and substance use disorders under the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as about $60 million in block grant funds under the emergency relief package that Congress adopted at the end of December.
Finally, Northam is banking on almost $77 million in state general funds that he will propose for salaries and other staffing initiatives in the second year of the next budget, which would end in mid-2024, the same year that the Rescue Plan funding will expire.
"It's one-time funding, so we need to be careful about the commitments we make," Flores said, "but it's funding we can use to alleviate the pressure" on the state hospitals.
"It's not just one thing," he added. "It's not just one institution, one program or one agency. We're all trying to pull in the same direction here."
(804) 649-6964