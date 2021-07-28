Northam pitches $485.2 million package for behavioral health with eye toward next budget

Under the plan, Virginia would devote $246.6 million of the $4.3 billion in discretionary funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act for treatment of mental health and substance use disorders, including $45 million in this fiscal year and almost $77 million in the next two fiscal years to bolster direct-care staff at the institutions. It also is using $25 million in reserve funds that Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land already has committed to signing bonuses and other hiring initiatives.

The state also received about $70 million in block grant funds specifically for treatment of mental health and substance use disorders under the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as about $60 million in block grant funds under the emergency relief package that Congress adopted at the end of December.

Finally, Northam is banking on almost $77 million in state general funds that he will propose for salaries and other staffing initiatives in the second year of the next budget, which would end in mid-2024, the same year that the Rescue Plan funding will expire.

"It's one-time funding, so we need to be careful about the commitments we make," Flores said, "but it's funding we can use to alleviate the pressure" on the state hospitals.

"It's not just one thing," he added. "It's not just one institution, one program or one agency. We're all trying to pull in the same direction here."