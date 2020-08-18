Northam pitches policies to make it easier to vote absentee in the November elections

In addition to drop boxes, Northam is requesting $2 million to pay for prepaid return postage for all absentee ballots sent out for the November elections. He is also proposing that voters who cast absentee ballots have the chance to correct them if the error would lead to their ballot being tossed.

Trump has dangled $25 billion in funding to shore up the fiscally troubled Postal Service, saying Democrats “need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.”

Recent changes at the agency by the Trump administration have led some lawmakers to voice concerns about the reliability of the service, particularly for ballots mailed at the last minute.

Trump this week also criticized the idea of drop boxes as not secure.

Trump tweeted: “Some states use ‘drop boxes’ for the collection of universal mail-in ballots. So who is going to ‘collect’ the ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only absentee ballots acceptable!”