Northam pitches policies to make it easier to vote absentee in the November elections

Gov. Ralph Northam is championing legislation to make it easier for Virginians to vote using absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 election, including drop boxes for the ballots in localities amid uncertainty facing the U.S. Postal Service.
Northam announced Tuesday his administration is throwing its weight behind language that would explicitly allow localities to set up drop off systems for absentee ballots — either boxes or staffed locations — and require the Virginia Department of Elections to create security standards for the process.
The proposal comes amid national uncertainty over the fate of the U.S. Postal Service, and various claims by President Donald Trump that the November elections face security risks under efforts by Democrats to expand voting by mail.
“The package I’m presenting you reaffirms that we need to continue to make it easier to vote, not harder,” Northam told lawmakers Tuesday. “I ask you to move quickly to pass this budget, because the stakes are high for our country. To be clear, voting will be safe and secure in Virginia. Your mailed-in ballots will be counted. Virginia will take every action necessary to protect the vote.”
In the Nov. 3 election Virginia's voters will make choices in contests for president, U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. Voters also will weigh on on a proposed constitutional amendment regarding how the state draws its legislative and congressional districts.
In addition to drop boxes, Northam is requesting $2 million to pay for prepaid return postage for all absentee ballots sent out for the November elections. He is also proposing that voters who cast absentee ballots have the chance to correct them if the error would lead to their ballot being tossed.
Trump has dangled $25 billion in funding to shore up the fiscally troubled Postal Service, saying Democrats “need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.”
Recent changes at the agency by the Trump administration have led some lawmakers to voice concerns about the reliability of the service, particularly for ballots mailed at the last minute.
Trump this week also criticized the idea of drop boxes as not secure.
Trump tweeted: “Some states use ‘drop boxes’ for the collection of universal mail-in ballots. So who is going to ‘collect’ the ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only absentee ballots acceptable!”
Virginia does not have universal vote-by-mail, which involves mailing a ballot to every registered voter. Five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah — conduct elections entirely by mail, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In Virginia, voters can vote via mail in November’s election by requesting an absentee ballot from their local elections office before 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. Under a law championed by Democrats that went into effect July 1, voters can vote absentee without an excuse.
Voters also can request ballots by mail. Ballots will be sent to voters in mid-September. Voters who are interested in an absentee mail-in ballot can apply at vote.elections.virginia.gov.
Virginians can also vote early in person starting Sept. 19 — 45 days before election day — and ending on Oct. 31, the Saturday before the election. No excuse is required to vote early.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 13.
