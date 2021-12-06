Northam proposes 10% raise for teachers in outgoing budget; launches legacy tour as term winds down

Virginia teachers could see a 10% raise over the next two years under a proposal by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam's pitch for teacher raises is the first glimpse at the governor's outgoing budget, which he will formally unveil on Dec. 16. On Jan. 15 Northam will cede power to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who together with the legislature, will have a final say over the state's budget.
Northam’s proposal would increase teacher pay by just over 5 percent a year in each of the next two budget years; the increase would add up to 10.25 percent. Northam is asking localities to pitch in with local funds to bring teacher pay above the national average, which is $65,000 a year, according to the National Education Association, the nation's largest teachers union. Average teacher pay in Virginia is just under $55,000 a year, according to the NEA.
The administration said Northam's budget proposal would boost state funding for pre-K through 12th grade by $2.4 billion over two years, a figure that includes the proposed 10% raise.
The Northam administration asserted Monday that localities have benefited "significantly" from federal pandemic relief, meant to shore up local needs resulting from COVID-19, putting them in a position to match the state increase.
How much each locality would need to contribute would depend on the state's funding formula, the local composite index, which takes into account each locality's real estate values and average earnings. For example, under the state's funding formula, wealthier localities such as Loudoun and Prince William counties pay a higher share of their education costs than smaller rural counties.
"Paying teachers is the right thing to do, and a wise investment,” Northam said Monday. “Our country has asked teachers to carry a heavy load, especially during the pandemic. They have delivered, and they deserve to be rewarded."
Fran Bradford, Virginia's new education secretary, said increasing teacher pay is an important recruitment and retention tool, particularly in the chaotic times facing schools as they grapple with COVID-19.
The Virginia Education Association praised Northam's proposal for a 10% raise, calling the plan "affordable, strategic, long overdue, and well-deserved."
"We hope the General Assembly will show the same appreciation," said union president James Fedderman.
Youngkin's transition team wouldn't comment specifically on Northam's budget proposal, but a spokeswoman noted that Youngkin promised to "restore excellence in education" and raise teacher pay during his campaign.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_