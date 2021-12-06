Northam proposes 10% raise for teachers in outgoing budget; launches legacy tour as term winds down

Virginia teachers could see a 10% raise over the next two years under a proposal by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Northam's pitch for teacher raises is the first glimpse at the governor's outgoing budget, which he will formally unveil on Dec. 16. On Jan. 15 Northam will cede power to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who together with the legislature, will have a final say over the state's budget.

Northam’s proposal would increase teacher pay by just over 5 percent a year in each of the next two budget years; the increase would add up to 10.25 percent. Northam is asking localities to pitch in with local funds to bring teacher pay above the national average, which is $65,000 a year, according to the National Education Association, the nation's largest teachers union. Average teacher pay in Virginia is just under $55,000 a year, according to the NEA.

The administration said Northam's budget proposal would boost state funding for pre-K through 12th grade by $2.4 billion over two years, a figure that includes the proposed 10% raise.