Northam proposes $250 million in federal aid to upgrade - but not replace - school buildings

With students preparing to return to public schools, Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to use $250 million in federal emergency aid to help school divisions upgrade the ventilation systems in school buildings.

In an appearance on Monday at Hopewell High School, Northam said the state will use a portion of the $4.3 billion that it received under the American Rescue Plan Act for its share of the cost of school upgrades, but local governments will have to match it with money they receive under the federal COVID-19 relief package or other funds.

“Air quality is a key part of maintaining safe and healthy learning environments for our students across the Commonwealth,” the governor said in a written statement. “This investment will help families, educators, and students feel more confident about the quality of the air they breathe as we return to in-person learning five days a week this fall.”

The federal aid can't be used to replace old and decrepit school buildings, even though some localities say that would be a more effective way to address health and safety issues.

"The money is being set aide to deal with [heating, ventilation and air conditioning] upgrades," House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said in an interview on Monday. "It's not money being set aside to put up new buildings."