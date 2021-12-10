Northam proposes $27 million for center on gun violence

Speaking of Virginia's gun deaths, Northam said: "Whether those deaths are homicides, suicides or accidents, every last one of them is a tragedy. Every one of them is a family that will never be the same."

Brian Moran, Virginia's secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, said at the event that about two-thirds of Virginia's gun deaths are suicides.

Gun-safety advocate Lori Haas, whose daughter was wounded during the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting in which 32 students and professors were slain, endorsed the proposal, saying a "public health approach" is necessary.

"Getting comprehensive data to guide decisions on policy and programs is a must," said Haas, Virginia director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence. "We know that laws alone aren't going to reduce gun violence."

Moran said the suicide rate among veterans is significantly higher than that of the rest of the population. Last year 188 veterans in Virginia lost their lives to suicide and 135 used firearms, Moran said, adding that law enforcement officers also have a higher rate of suicide than the general population.

"These tragic statistics illustrate the critical need for a holistic approach to firearm-related deaths," he said.