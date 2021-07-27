Northam proposes $50 million for Richmond combined-sewer cleanup as part of $411.5 million water quality package

Richmond would receive $50 million in federal aid to help with the next phase of its massive combined-sewer cleanup to stop untreated waste from flowing into the James River as part of a $411.5 million investment in water quality improvements that Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday.

Northam included the money for Richmond, as well as $50 million for Alexandria and $25 million for Lynchburg to help them end combined-sewer overflows into the Potomac and James rivers, respectively.

The three cities had sought about $1.4 billion in federal aid to Virginia under the American Rescue Plan Act to deal with the problem of old sewer systems that combine raw sewage and stormwater that overflow into rivers during heavy rains.

Richmond alone had asked for $833 million, most of it for a mammoth project to capture, store and treat heavy overflows to comply with a new state mandate to end the discharges by 2035.

Most of the proposed package would go to fixing sewage and wastewater systems, but Northam focused Tuesday on $100 million that would help small, disadvantaged communities rebuild or replace their drinking water systems.