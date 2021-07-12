Northam proposes more than $350 million for business, tourism recovery

The proposed funding package is built around Rebuild VA, a grant program that Northam launched last year with $120 million in federal aid under the CARES Act and the assembly bolstered this year with an additional $25 million in revenues from a tax on electronic skill games before a state law banning them took effect on July 1.

Even so, the program has run out of money with about 9,000 applications pending from Virginia-based businesses that employ 250 or fewer people and have gross revenues of $10 million or less.

"Rebuild VA has been a lifeline of support for countless Virginia businesses," Howell said in a statement released by Northam's office. "With so many businesses still in the queue for funding, there is no question that the General Assembly needs to approve the full amount to provide support to these businesses, and to allow new applications to be filed."

Terry, with the hospitality and travel association, said he hopes the state will "tweak" its guidelines for participating in the grant program, which excludes some large businesses, such as hotels, that he said need help.

"You can't put too many restrictions on businesses," he said in an interview on Monday.