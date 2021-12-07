Northam proposes raises for law enforcement, corrections officers in outgoing budget

Gov. Ralph Northam is pitching large pay increases for state troopers, corrections officers and deputy sheriffs in his outgoing budget, describing them as necessary to boost retention and fill empty positions.

The starting salary of a newly sworn state trooper would increase by nearly 8%, while the starting salary for a new correction officer would increase by 25%, with money also budgeted for raises across the experience ladder.

The budget proposal comes a year after protesters in Richmond and across the country urged public officials to reconsider the role of police in society, and divert law enforcement funding toward community services. Virginia Democrats rolled out a series of police accountability measures in the last year, but Northam said Tuesday significantly increasing police pay is key to public safety.

Republicans emphasized their support for law enforcement during the state's most recent election, accusing Democrats of not supporting law enforcement, despite bonuses for police issued by Democrats in 2021.

"The past couple of years have been challenging in our public safety agencies. The public debate over policing has been difficult ... With responsibility comes accountability," Northam said.