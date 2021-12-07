Northam proposes raises for law enforcement, corrections officers in outgoing budget

Gov. Ralph Northam is pitching large pay increases for state troopers, corrections officers and deputy sheriffs in his outgoing budget, describing them as necessary to boost retention and fill empty positions.
The starting salary of a newly sworn state trooper would increase by nearly 8%, while the starting salary for a new correction officer would increase by 25%, with money also budgeted for raises across the experience ladder.
The budget proposal comes a year after protesters in Richmond and across the country urged public officials to reconsider the role of police in society, and divert law enforcement funding toward community services. Virginia Democrats rolled out a series of police accountability measures in the last year, but Northam said Tuesday significantly increasing police pay is key to public safety.
Republicans emphasized their support for law enforcement during the state's most recent election, accusing Democrats of not supporting law enforcement, despite bonuses for police issued by Democrats in 2021.
"The past couple of years have been challenging in our public safety agencies. The public debate over policing has been difficult ... With responsibility comes accountability," Northam said.
"I also know that the vast majority of people entered law enforcement because they felt called to service. ... These pay raises will help compensate law enforcement and those who work in our jails and prisons more fairly for the work that they do to serve our public."
Northam's proposal would cost the state $223 million over budget years 2023 and 2024.
Northam's budget would boost the starting salaries of state troopers from about $48,000 to $51,000 statewide, and $64,000 in Northern Virginia, where the cost of living is higher. Salaries for sworn officers with more experience would see increases too to avoid officers with less experience outpacing more experienced colleagues.
Correctional officers would see even larger raises. The starting salary of a new correctional officer would increase from $35,000 to $44,000 under Northam's proposal; the starting salary for supervisory staff would also increase by 20%.
More experienced corrections staff would see salary adjustments too depending on year of service, with a minimum increase of $300 for officers and $1,500 for supervisors.
Northam will formally unveil his outgoing on Dec. 16. On Jan. 15, Northam will cede power to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who together with the legislature, will have a final say over the state’s budget.
