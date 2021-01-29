Northam pushes to address disparity in state contracts for minority, woman-owned businesses

Gov. Ralph Northam is joining a legislative push to require Virginia to set a goal of procuring at least 23% of state contracts from businesses owned by women and people from racial and ethnic minority groups to close the newly verified gap between opportunity and performance in boosting those firms' share of work for state government and higher education institutions.
Northam said Friday that he is sponsoring a legislative substitute to House Bill 1784, sponsored by Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, with co-sponsors Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, in the House of Delegates and Sens. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
“State contracting, which represents more than $6 billion annually, can be a powerful tool to create economic opportunity,” the governor said Friday. “This study makes clear that the Commonwealth has significant work to do to maximize the participation of woman- and minority-owned businesses in state contract work."
"Our administration remains committed to ensuring Virginia supports and benefits from our diverse business community, and this legislation will help advance our ongoing efforts to make the public procurement process more equitable, inclusive, and transparent,” he said.
The revised bill would include the procurement goal of 23.1% for businesses owned by women or minorities to reduce "substantial disparities" documented by a new study, which suggests that the state establish measures to increase the share of state contracts and subcontracts such businesses receive, as long as they are legally defensible.
"Because the use of such goals would be considered a race- and gender conscious measures, the commonwealth will need to ensure that the use of those measures meets the strict scrutiny standard of constitutional review," BBC Research & Consulting states in a report released by Northam on Friday.
Secretary of Commerce & Trade Brian Ball said the state would tread carefully to ensure that measures to boost the participation of woman- and minority-owned businesses do not cross the legal line into quotas.
"Historically, our efforts in this area have tended to be race and gender neutral, and focus instead on small, woman and minority owned businesses," Ball said in an interview on Friday. "What the study demonstrates is the need for narrowly tailored, woman and minority conscious measures to increase participation by those types of businesses."
The revised bill also would create a division within the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity to monitor compliance with the goal, as well as the governor's current statewide goal of ensuring that 42% of state discretionary spending goes to small, woman-owned and minority-owned businesses.
Ball said the governor would submit a budget amendment to the General Assembly to provide funding to expand the department's staff and create the division to carry out the state's goals.
The study documents disparities by identifying the availability of woman- and minority-owned firms to perform as contractors or subcontractors on state jobs and comparing it to the work they received between the fiscal year that began on July 1, 2014, and the one that ended on June 30, 2019.
Minority owned businesses would include those owned by Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native Americans. The study also separately lists use of businesses owned by non-Hispanic, white women.
BBC found that such companies could have performed one-third of the work awarded through Virginia's public procurement process, but they received 13.4% of the state contracts awarded during the period.
Similarly, the study said woman- and minority-owned firms were available to perform about 30% of the work awarded by public colleges and universities, but they received about 11% of the contracts at mid-level institutions under a state ranking for autonomy, and just 8% at Tier III institutions, such as the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, the College of William & Mary and Virginia Commonwealth University.
The study also found that woman- and minority-owned firms received more work as subcontractors than as prime contractors. "Among other factors, that result could be due to the fact that subcontracts tend to be smaller in size than prime contracts, and thus may be more accessible to minority- and woman-owned businesses," the study states in its executive summary.
Finally, the study found that use of woman- and minority owned businesses tended to be highest among those that provide goods and other services, but lowest among those that provide professional services. Construction ranked between the other two sectors in using woman- and minority-owned businesses.
BBC recommended that Virginia established an "aspirational goal" for using more of the 32.8% of woman- and minority-owned businesses it identified as available to do the work for state and higher education contracts and subcontracts. It also suggested that the state begin using gender and race conscious measures to increase participation.
The study also recommended expanding the staff at the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity to set goals for increasing participating by minority- and woman-owned businesses and ensure compliance with those goals.
“The commonwealth’s disparity study identified many of the barriers that woman- and minority owned-businesses face in taking advantage of state contracting opportunities, and this legislation is designed to help eliminate them,” said Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the governor.
“We are prepared to implement these forward-looking policies as we continue our efforts to address the economic devastation this [COVID-19] pandemic has caused and work together towards an equitable recovery,” Underwood said.
