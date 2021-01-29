Northam pushes to address disparity in state contracts for minority, woman-owned businesses

The study documents disparities by identifying the availability of woman- and minority-owned firms to perform as contractors or subcontractors on state jobs and comparing it to the work they received between the fiscal year that began on July 1, 2014, and the one that ended on June 30, 2019.

Minority owned businesses would include those owned by Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native Americans. The study also separately lists use of businesses owned by non-Hispanic, white women.

BBC found that such companies could have performed one-third of the work awarded through Virginia's public procurement process, but they received 13.4% of the state contracts awarded during the period.

Similarly, the study said woman- and minority-owned firms were available to perform about 30% of the work awarded by public colleges and universities, but they received about 11% of the contracts at mid-level institutions under a state ranking for autonomy, and just 8% at Tier III institutions, such as the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, the College of William & Mary and Virginia Commonwealth University.