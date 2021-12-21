Northam says he won’t convene special session on abortion

Amid by a push by abortion activists for Virginia Democrats to codify Roe v. Wade before Republicans come into power Jan. 15, outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam said he has no plans to call a special session on the issue.
Northam said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he doesn’t believe there is enough support in the Senate for 11th-hour action on abortion rights, and added that he believes such a push would subvert the will of voters who on Nov. 2 elected a Republican to the Executive Mansion and ended Democrats’ control of the House of Delegates.
“I would certainly support putting Roe v. Wade into our code, and if it got to my office, I would sign it,” Northam said, asserting that he is a strong advocate for women’s reproductive rights.
“I'm a realist … and I just, I don't think the votes are there in the Senate and so I just don’t think the timing was ripe for it.”
Democrats have a slim 21-19 edge in the Senate, and outgoing Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, also has a tie-breaking vote. One lawmaker, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, has described himself as "pro-life” and would likely not support such a bill. But, there might be other lawmakers in the upper chamber who would oppose the optics of last-minute action on the issue.
Nationally, the politics of abortion are rapidly changing. Texas passed a law that bans most abortions, and this month the U.S. Supreme Court left it in place. And with a conservative majority solidified under former President Donald Trump - who nominated three of the court's nine justices - abortion rights supporters fear the high court will overturn Roe v. Wade.
On Dec. 1 the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a Mississippi law that would bar most abortions after 15 weeks. The law runs counter to the fetal viability standard under Roe v. Wade.
In order to take up abortion rights now, Virginia lawmakers would need to adjourn an ongoing special session on budget issues, and reconvene for a new special session called by the governor. Northam said he wouldn’t support a last-ditch effort on abortion or any other pressing Democratic agenda item.
“I’m a big believer in the will of the people,” Northam said. “We've had four good years. I've listened and I think put a lot of what I've learned" into action, "but the people spoke on November 2, and they elected Governor-elect Youngkin and so what work will be done from here on will be under his watch.”
The New York Times on Friday reported that Virginia Senate Democrats had dismissed the idea of a special session not because of politics or policy, but because several members will be out of the state on holiday vacations at the end of this year. The Times said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, for example, was on his way to Hawaii.
Several Senate Democrats, however, disputed the notion that holiday travel was the only impediment. And they said abortion activists previously told lawmakers not to move to codify Roe v. Wade.
"I find it very curious that NARAL would be interested in doing a special session when there was an effort when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court, I believe there was an offer to put forth some legislation to codify Roe, and they pushed back on it," said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, a strong advocate for abortion rights.
"I don’t understand why there’s this urgency now when the writing should have been on the wall … when Trump was elected, what was going to happen to the federal judiciary as it related to women’s abortion rights, because everyone knew what he was going to do to the federal courts."
Locke said no one from NARAL or any group directly approached her to talk about a special session, but she was inundated with duplicate emails after the election calling for one.
She rejected the idea that Democratic senators are weak on abortion rights. "We’re the ones who have been in the forefront of ensuring a woman’s reproductive care in the commonwealth.”
Democrats in Virginia passed a piece of abortion-rights legislation in 2020, which removed the mandatory 24-hour waiting period and the required ultrasound women had to get before proceeding with an abortion; removed the requirement that printed material be given to a woman in advance; and allowed nurse practitioners to perform abortions.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said he and Saslaw both tried to introduce legislation to codify abortion as a right into Virginia law when Democrats had majorities in both chambers. He said that abortion activists, hoping that the legislature would go further by doing away with some penalties related to abortion, asked them not to introduce their measures.
Surovell said abortion activists, mainly NARAL, and Senate Democrats could not come to an agreement on what action to take in the past, and didn't think those differences would be quickly resolved if lawmakers convened now to debate abortion.
NARAL spokeswoman Michaela Parris didn't answer a question about why the organization changed its position on wanting to codify Roe. v. Wade, but issued a statement saying the organization would continue working to expand abortion access, "especially in this crucial moment when Roe's days are numbered."
