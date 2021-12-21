Northam says he won’t convene special session on abortion

Several Senate Democrats, however, disputed the notion that holiday travel was the only impediment. And they said abortion activists previously told lawmakers not to move to codify Roe v. Wade.

"I find it very curious that NARAL would be interested in doing a special session when there was an effort when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court, I believe there was an offer to put forth some legislation to codify Roe, and they pushed back on it," said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, a strong advocate for abortion rights.

"I don’t understand why there’s this urgency now when the writing should have been on the wall … when Trump was elected, what was going to happen to the federal judiciary as it related to women’s abortion rights, because everyone knew what he was going to do to the federal courts."

Locke said no one from NARAL or any group directly approached her to talk about a special session, but she was inundated with duplicate emails after the election calling for one.

She rejected the idea that Democratic senators are weak on abortion rights. "We’re the ones who have been in the forefront of ensuring a woman’s reproductive care in the commonwealth.”