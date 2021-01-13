Northam says state revenue increase bodes well for teacher raises

“Well, tonight I have good news: revenues look good, and we’re going to have more money than we thought,” he said. “We need to make this teacher bonus a raise, and make it more than 2%. I look forward to working with you all to get that done.”

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said in an interview on Wednesday that the strong revenue performance in December and the first half of the fiscal year could give legislators additional money for the budget, depending on financial results in January, when the state will have one fewer payroll day for collecting income taxes than the same month a year ago.

“The probability is increasing for additional revenues,” Layne said.

Virginia also will benefit from the federal emergency relief bill Congress adopted and President Donald Trump signed late last month. The state expects to use at least $240 million in federal aid for COVID-19 response, including vaccinations, to replace state tax funds that Northam included in his proposed budget before Congress acted. The state also expects to save up to $200 million on its Medicaid program because the Trump administration will pay a larger share of the cost through the end of June.