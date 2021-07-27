Northam seeks $862 million for unemployment trust fund to head off payroll tax hikes

Richmond overflows

Earlier, Northam proposed $125 million to help Richmond, Lynchburg and Alexandria end combined-sewer overflows into the James and Potomac rivers.

The three cities had sought about $1.4 billion in federal aid to Virginia under the American Rescue Plan Act to deal with the problem of old sewer systems that combine raw sewage and stormwater that overflow into rivers during heavy rains.

Richmond alone had asked for $883 million, most of it for a mammoth project to capture, store and treat heavy overflows to comply with a new state mandate to end the discharges by 2035.

“I am grateful for Governor Northam’s commitment of $50 million to limit the burden on Richmond’s ratepayers as we implement what is an $883 million project to protect one of our greatest assets - the James River," Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement on Tuesday. "We appreciate this down payment and look forward to continued partnership from the state.”

The water quality package also includes $186.5 million for wastewater treatment and removal of excess nutrients that harm water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. It also would give $100 million to small, disadvantaged communities to upgrade their drinking water systems.

"Protecting the environment, and particularly providing for sanitary disposal of wastewater, is critical to public health and the economy," Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew Strickler said. "These investments will put us even closer to restoring the Chesapeake Bay, and will clean up streams and improve septic and sewer systems across the commonwealth."