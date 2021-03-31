Northam seeks money for marijuana legalization, backs off confrontation with assembly on U.S. aid

A special session is not likely soon because the state hasn't received the guidance it needs from the U.S. Treasury and other federal agencies.

"I have no idea when we're going to receive direction from the federal government on the new funding," Layne said.

The most significant amendment would allow the state budget director authority to use additional federal Medicaid money under the American Rescue Plan to pay for services to more than 1.8 million Virginians who receive health care services under the program.

However, the amendment would not allow the federal aid to be used to expand Medicaid services or programs, and it would not allow the administration to make decisions about how to spend money the state saves because of the federal aid.

"Any state funds offset by this additional revenue shall remain unspent and shall be retained until expenditure of such funds is reauthorized and appropriated by the General Assembly," the amendment states.

Northam also proposed amendments to give Superintendent of Schools James Lane authority to waive some deadlines and requirements because of the state of emergency and school closures from COVID-19 and allow the Department of Social Services to use $33.2 million in federal funds for child care services outside of people's homes.