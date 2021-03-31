Northam seeks money for marijuana legalization, backs off confrontation with assembly on U.S. aid

As Gov. Ralph Northam tries to accelerate legalization of small amounts of marijuana in Virginia, he also wants additional money for training law enforcement officers and educating young people about the drug and its dangers.
Northam asked the General Assembly for an additional $2 million in the two-year budget it adopted at the end of February. Half of the money would be used to train state and local law enforcement on how to recognize marijuana's influence "to provide effective detection and enforcement for driving under the influence of drugs."
He also asked for $1 million in the second year of the budget to fund "marijuana prevention and education programs and public health campaigns."
The proposals were among 18 amendments that Northam proposed Wednesday to the two-year, $142 billion budget the General Assembly passed in a combination of regular and special sessions this winter. He proposed just five amendments to increase spending by a total of $6.3 million - and a net change of $3 million - in a general fund budget that exceeds $47 billion.
But what also was notable was left unsaid - the governor is not challenging the assembly over its move to control decisions on future spending of federal emergency aid to the state to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am pleased that the budget you returned to me reflects so many of the important new initiatives that we have been advancing together - particularly those that we agreed to last year, but then put on hold due to the pandemic," Northam said in a letter to legislators about his proposed amendments.
"Virginians have worked hard over the past year and have sacrificed a lot, and today, we are beginning to see our economy and our way of life recover," he said.
The federal Government has helped, with three emergency relief bills last year and another President Joe Biden on March 11 that will deliver about $6.8 billion to Virginia to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and revive the economy, especially industries that have been hit hardest by a virus that has killed more than 10,000 Virginians.
Northam and his staff made most of the decisions about the $3.3 billion provided to state and local governments in Virginia under the CARES Act adopted more than a year ago, but the assembly asserted its role in appropriating the money the state will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act. Those decisions will require a special session later this year.
"We did not change the language," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Wednesday.
"It's a good budget for the governor," Layne said. "We're going to work with the General Assembly."
Northam told legislators he had proposed three amendments to give state agencies "the flexibility to respond and the authority to address the opportunities presented by the federal funding ... until we can address the matter fully at a special session."
A special session is not likely soon because the state hasn't received the guidance it needs from the U.S. Treasury and other federal agencies.
"I have no idea when we're going to receive direction from the federal government on the new funding," Layne said.
The most significant amendment would allow the state budget director authority to use additional federal Medicaid money under the American Rescue Plan to pay for services to more than 1.8 million Virginians who receive health care services under the program.
However, the amendment would not allow the federal aid to be used to expand Medicaid services or programs, and it would not allow the administration to make decisions about how to spend money the state saves because of the federal aid.
"Any state funds offset by this additional revenue shall remain unspent and shall be retained until expenditure of such funds is reauthorized and appropriated by the General Assembly," the amendment states.
Northam also proposed amendments to give Superintendent of Schools James Lane authority to waive some deadlines and requirements because of the state of emergency and school closures from COVID-19 and allow the Department of Social Services to use $33.2 million in federal funds for child care services outside of people's homes.
He also proposed to protect Virginians from losing a portion of their federal stimulus checks - $600 under the Consolidated Appropriations Act enacted on Dec. 27 and $1,400 under the American Rescue Plan - to creditors. Currently, creditors are prevented from taking only a portion of the $1,200 stimulus check received under the CARES Act last year.
"They get to keep all of it," Layne said.
The governor avoided most hot-button issues in his budget proposals, although he asked for $250,000 to pay for an outside investigation of a decision by the Virginia Parole Board to release a man convicted of killing a Richmond police officer more than 40 years ago.
Northam also asked the assembly for almost $600,000 and five new employees at the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity to begin monitoring state procurement to ensure a greater share of public contracts goes to small businesses owned by women and racial or ethnic minorities.
Legislation to establish higher goals for those contracts to reduce a disparity in procurement opportunities for those businesses failed in the Senate on a procedural vote on the final day of the session.
"The goals haven't changed, but the work is going forward," Layne said.
