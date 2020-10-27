Northam sends $116 million to higher education, as new partnership focuses on work force opportunities

Colleges and universities face severe financial challenges because of the pandemic. The CARES Act money can't be used to replace lost revenue, but it can help higher education institutions expand online learning and control the spread of COVID-19 through student populations.

"College life looks very different in the age of COVID-19,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said Tuesday.

The CARES Act allocation for colleges and universities already is reflected in the revised state budget that the General Assembly adopted in special session this month. The governor is expected to sign it after the election next week determines the fate of a constitutional amendment to create an independent redistricting commission that has divided Democratic legislators.

House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, had a big hand in crafting the budget's priorities for CARES Act money, as well as an additional $80 million in state taxpayer support for higher education.

"Obviously, we're in the midst of some unusual times," Torian said in an interview on Tuesday. "What I would like to see is the leadership of these institutions given the latitude to use the money how they see as most helpful."

Partnership launches