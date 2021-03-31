Northam signals approval of Voting Rights Act of Virginia

Localities will also be required to offer voting materials in different languages when their boundaries contain a sizable population whose primary language is not English. U.S. law requires it for federal elections, but the bill would guarantee it for local elections, too.

Democrats argued during the regular session of the General Assembly that the legislation was necessary given the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that did away with a requirement that Virginia and eight other states seek approval before changing their voting laws.

Under the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act Virginia was among states that had to seek federal "preclearance" before making such changes because of the states' past discrimination.

"This has been a collaborative labor of love, championed by women getting it done," Price said on Twitter. "We look forward to continuing the fight until justice is won across the nation and all elections policies and systems are equitable and fair."

McClellan, a Democratic candidate for governor, said in a statement: "I am proud that our Commonwealth is leading the way, becoming the first state in the South to pass a Voting Rights Act. This law will help to safeguard every Virginian’s access to the ballot for generations to come."