Northam signs bill to grow vaccinator pool, announces launch of expanded call center for vaccine registration

Oliver said that the vendor the state used to create the forms relied on Google Translate to create the Spanish version, but Tuesday afternoon, pivoted to a different vendor to translate the site.

“This vendor utilizes native speakers of Spanish - human beings as opposed to artificial intelligence, which is much more reliable and culturally proficient. Our vendor is in the process of putting that back in the code. That will take 24 hours or so,” Oliver said.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Department of General Services told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that technical delays with the Spanish version — which had been professionally translated and approved — would have stunted the ability to launch the system as scheduled. She said the Google Translate version was a “stop-gap.”

Northam on Wednesday addressed other challenges with the new online system, including complaints that people who had registered with their local health department were not seeing their names reflected in the statewide system.

State officials had said people need only register once, and that people who had registered through local portals would see their forms migrate into the statewide network.