Northam signs legislation to create 21-member LGBTQ+ advisory board

Through his work as a clinical psychologist in Norfolk, Joshua DeSilva has become keenly aware of the particular needs of LGBTQ+ Virginians, and the lack of representation for their perspectives at the state level.

DeSilva, a member of the Virginia Latino Advisory Board, advocated for a similar body that would focus on policies impacting Virginians who identify as LGBTQ+. Through legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, that body will become a reality this summer.

The Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board will be made up of 26 members; 21 of those members will be citizens not employed by the state and at least 15 will identify as LGBTQ+, under House Bill 2130. The legislation goes into effect July 1, and the governor’s appointments will follow.

DeSilva worked with Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, to push the legislation through the General Assembly.

“LGBTQ Virginians have particular needs, and there is a lack of representation. We have very few out legislators, for example,” said DeSilva, who is gay. “If you haven’t lived those issues, like access to adequate health care, it can be hard to imagine the severity or the urgency of those challenges.”

DeSilva said the timing was particularly important to him.