Northam signs legislation to create 21-member LGBTQ+ advisory board

Through his work as a clinical psychologist in Norfolk, Joshua DeSilva has become keenly aware of the particular needs of LGBTQ+ Virginians, and the lack of representation for their perspectives at the state level.
DeSilva, a member of the Virginia Latino Advisory Board, advocated for a similar body that would focus on policies impacting Virginians who identify as LGBTQ+. Through legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, that body will become a reality this summer.
The Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board will be made up of 26 members; 21 of those members will be citizens not employed by the state and at least 15 will identify as LGBTQ+, under House Bill 2130. The legislation goes into effect July 1, and the governor’s appointments will follow.
DeSilva worked with Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, to push the legislation through the General Assembly.
“LGBTQ Virginians have particular needs, and there is a lack of representation. We have very few out legislators, for example,” said DeSilva, who is gay. “If you haven’t lived those issues, like access to adequate health care, it can be hard to imagine the severity or the urgency of those challenges.”
DeSilva said the timing was particularly important to him.
“A board going into effect this summer will issue its first set of recommendations by the first legislative session of the new administration,” he said, referring to the governor’s race.
Virginia currently has five advisory boards and many more commissions, some of which are temporary. The advisory boards are : the Virginia African American Advisory Board, the Virginia Asian Advisory Board, the Virginia Complete Count Commission, the Virginia Council on Women and the Virginia Latino Advisory Board.
Lopez, who sponsored the legislation in the House, said he has been involved in advocating on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community since Virginia approved the 2006 constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage. Just over 57% of Virginians approved the amendment championed by former Del. Bob Marshall, R-Prince William, and Sen. Stephen Newman, R-Lynchburg, who currently serves in the Senate.
(Marshall served in the House from 1992 to 2018. He lost the seat in 2017 to Democrat Danica Roem, Virginia’s first openly transgender lawmaker.)
The U.S. Supreme Court has since guaranteed the constitutional right to marriage by same-sex couples, striking Virginia’s policy. A proposed constitutional amendment filed by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, which gained initial passage this year, would remove the 2006 language from Virginia’s constitution. In order to take effect it would need to clear the legislature again next year and then receive the approval of voters in a statewide referendum.
Lopez said much has changed in Virginia since 2006, including Democrats’ control of state government. He added that he was encouraged by support from Republicans on his bill to create the new advisory board.
In the House, two Republicans voted in support: Del. Carrie Coyner of Chesterfield and Del. Glenn Davis of Virginia Beach. In the Senate, Sens. Jen Kiggans of Virginia Beach and Tommy Norment of James City County voted in support.
“Not only have we overturned decades of discriminatory policies, now this bill demands that LGBTQ+ Virginians have a seat at the table,” Lopez said. “We’ve seen a sea change in how this state treats and serves LGBTQ+ communities. I think we are beginning to recognize the rich tapestry not only of what Virginian is becoming but has become.”
