Northam takes another stab at free community college proposal

“While he was disappointed to have to pause this program last year due to COVID-19, Gov. Northam is committed to getting it across the finish line this year,” Yarmosky said. “He was thrilled to see it advance out of committee, and looks forward to expanding access to education for thousands more Virginia students.”

Titled “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back,” or “G3,” the program would cover education fees for an estimated 40,000 students.

The Northam administration estimates that the program would cover people in households with incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level, or $100,000 for a family of four. (Like the federal government, the state would take into account how much a family can contribute toward education costs and any federal financial aid they qualify for.)

The plan includes extra support for the most needy students, who may need more than tuition and fees to complete their programs. Students who qualify for the highest amount of federal student aid, and enroll in school full time, would also receive $900 per semester to help with the cost of food, child care and housing.

To remain eligible, students would have to remain in good academic standing and demonstrate progress toward completing their degree in three years.